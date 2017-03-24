Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Friday, March 24, 2017 61.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Friday, March 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD 
71 HUMMINGBIRD LANE APT. D5 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 
1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANDERSON, PATRICIA L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON 
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BEARD, PAULA LEEANN 
2904 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE 
3043 WHITE OAK MEWS DECATUR, 30034 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA 
6106 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER 
103 ONEIL STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOSS, LISA MARIE 
727 E 11H ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADFORD, REGINALD 
1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON 
3920 CHURCHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS 
2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROWN, DEVONTE D 
2202 ELDER ST B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY- UNDER 1000
---
BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT 
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN 
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE 
103 ONEIL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLVIN, LAVALE 
1117 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COPELAND, LEBRON DEMARIO 
2102 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CRUM, KAREN LYNN 
707 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE 
5826 MOODY SAWYER RD APT#A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.

COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS. ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, MARK CHIRTRA 
910 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DAVIS, MARVIN D 
3838 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH 
8949 BROOK HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4
POSSISSION OF METH
---
DELONG, MELODY RAE 
584 PARKSVILLE ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
DUNN, ROY EMMETT 
12 N SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
EASTER, RONALD SHANE 
4824 DIXIE LEE HWY SPRING CITY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRYE, RONALD 
9606 ASHTON VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE 
515 COLEMAN CEMETARY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING ME
---
GRAY, JOSEPH 
1788 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN 
5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE 
1829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYDEN, COREY MAURICE 
351 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HEATH, BRANDON LAMAR 
1013 GREENHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HASH OIL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VYVANSE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALPRAZOLAM)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDON, TARA L 
189 E HIGHWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOUSER, TYRONE FRANKLIN 
10704 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
HUNT, REBECKA MARIE 
1001 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK 
5445 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINEBERRY, BRIAN ROBERT 
108 MIKEL ST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALINE, JAMIE ASHLEY 
306 AVE OF THE OAKS ROCKSPRING, 30328 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
MANNING, GENORA 
1124 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD NEWNAN, 30263 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
MCANALY, SARAH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCDONALD, CHASITY DAWN 
104 AMHURST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCKIBBEN, ERICA MICHELE 
5435 WINNESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE 
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MOEN, CRYSTAL MARIE 
6620 NORTH HWY 27 LAFAYETE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1,000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ 
630 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL PARKING
---
PARKS, DEMARIO 
1918 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PATTY, ERIK DAVID 
1254 GREENBROOKE LN HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEAK, SKYLER OWEN 
6954 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS 
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
---
PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF 
3676 BENNETT ROAD. CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PAROLE VIOLATION
---
RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE 
1043 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE 
81 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RICO, ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBINSON, COREY CORNELL 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHAW, CHASE BRANDON 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR 
3824 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, VERNON WAYNE 
2709 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON 
4700 MOUNTVIEW DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME 
1510 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TILLERY, REGEKA LANAE 
433 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON 
3726 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WARREN, EMILY ARIANA 
1252 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOGOA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN 
7464 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO 
2613 CANNON AVE CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, JOSHUA AARON 
2016 POND MEADOW RD SOMERSET, 42503 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WOLFE, NICHOLAS STONE 
132 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH 
3014 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
YORK, GERALD DEAN 
31 HEMLOCK CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT

