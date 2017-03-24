Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD
71 HUMMINGBIRD LANE APT. D5 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANDERSON, PATRICIA L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BEARD, PAULA LEEANN
2904 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE
3043 WHITE OAK MEWS DECATUR, 30034
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA
6106 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER
103 ONEIL STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOSS, LISA MARIE
727 E 11H ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADFORD, REGINALD
1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON
3920 CHURCHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS
2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROWN, DEVONTE D
2202 ELDER ST B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY- UNDER 1000
---
BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT
1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN
3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CAMP, SHONDA YVETTE
103 ONEIL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLVIN, LAVALE
1117 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COPELAND, LEBRON DEMARIO
2102 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CRUM, KAREN LYNN
707 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE
5826 MOODY SAWYER RD APT#A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS. ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, MARK CHIRTRA
910 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DAVIS, MARVIN D
3838 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH
8949 BROOK HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4
POSSISSION OF METH
---
DELONG, MELODY RAE
584 PARKSVILLE ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
DUNN, ROY EMMETT
12 N SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
EASTER, RONALD SHANE
4824 DIXIE LEE HWY SPRING CITY, 37384
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRYE, RONALD
9606 ASHTON VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
515 COLEMAN CEMETARY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING ME
---
GRAY, JOSEPH
1788 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN
5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE
1829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYDEN, COREY MAURICE
351 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HEATH, BRANDON LAMAR
1013 GREENHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HASH OIL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VYVANSE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALPRAZOLAM)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDON, TARA L
189 E HIGHWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOUSER, TYRONE FRANKLIN
10704 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
HUNT, REBECKA MARIE
1001 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK
5445 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINEBERRY, BRIAN ROBERT
108 MIKEL ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALINE, JAMIE ASHLEY
306 AVE OF THE OAKS ROCKSPRING, 30328
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
MANNING, GENORA
1124 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD NEWNAN, 30263
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN
---
MCANALY, SARAH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCDONALD, CHASITY DAWN
104 AMHURST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCKIBBEN, ERICA MICHELE
5435 WINNESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MOEN, CRYSTAL MARIE
6620 NORTH HWY 27 LAFAYETE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1,000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
630 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL PARKING
---
PARKS, DEMARIO
1918 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PATTY, ERIK DAVID
1254 GREENBROOKE LN HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEAK, SKYLER OWEN
6954 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
---
PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
3676 BENNETT ROAD. CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PAROLE VIOLATION
---
RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE
1043 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE
81 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RICO, ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBINSON, COREY CORNELL
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHAW, CHASE BRANDON
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR
3824 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, VERNON WAYNE
2709 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
4700 MOUNTVIEW DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME
1510 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TILLERY, REGEKA LANAE
433 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, TAVARES RAMON
3726 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WARREN, EMILY ARIANA
1252 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOGOA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN
7464 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
2613 CANNON AVE CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, JOSHUA AARON
2016 POND MEADOW RD SOMERSET, 42503
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WOLFE, NICHOLAS STONE
132 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
3014 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
YORK, GERALD DEAN
31 HEMLOCK CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
