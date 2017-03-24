Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ADKINS, ANGELA KAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRADFORD, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/06/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

BROWN, DEVONTE D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY- UNDER 1000 BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) COLVIN, LAVALE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR CRUM, KAREN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS. ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, KAYLA N

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, MARVIN D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, RUSSELL NOAH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4

POSSISSION OF METH

DELONG, MELODY RAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN DUNN, ROY EMMETT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) EASTER, RONALD SHANE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRYE, RONALD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/11/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURING ME HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HEATH, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HASH OIL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VYVANSE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALPRAZOLAM)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOUSER, TYRONE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/01/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) HUNT, REBECKA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINEBERRY, BRIAN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/24/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MALINE, JAMIE ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MANNING, GENORA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TEN MCANALY, SARAH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCDONALD, CHASITY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKIBBEN, ERICA MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOEN, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL PARKING PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEAK, SKYLER OWEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY) RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, COREY CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHAW, CHASE BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS) WALKER, TAVARES RAMON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WARREN, EMILY ARIANA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WATTS, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILKEY, WILLIAM RYAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/06/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILSON, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WOLFE, NICHOLAS STONE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/31/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) YORK, GERALD DEAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2017

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT



