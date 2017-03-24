 Friday, March 24, 2017 60.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Firefighters Respond To 2 Fires Overnight

Friday, March 24, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire and a commercial fire overnight. The alarm for the house fire was received at 9:14 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters with four fire companies responded to 52 W. 27th St., where light smoke was showing from the rear of the structure. Captain Scott MuCullough with Quint 2 said they were informed that one person was still inside the structure, so firefighters made a quick entry and escorted the person out.  

The firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available and the exact cause of the fire is undetermined.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the residents. It is unclear how many people actually lived in the house. Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene. 

The second fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. A fire was spotted at Clean Harbors Environmental at 318 Wauhatchie Pike. Lieutenant Michael Ervin with Squad 20 said flames were visible at a disposal pit, which was located near a building owned by Clean Harbors.

The fire reportedly involved used paints, solvents and other waste products. While some firefighters sprayed water to protect the building, Lt. Ervin said other firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire in the pit.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire is undetermined. 

 


March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017

March 23, 2017

Senator David Perdue Statement On Keystone Pipeline Approval

U.S. Senator David Perdue made the following statement on the Keystone Pipeline permit:   “It’s encouraging to see President Trump make building the Keystone Pipeline a priority. This is especially encouraging given that President Obama vetoed the project even when it had support from Democrats and Republicans. President Trump has said job one is getting our economy going, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD  71 HUMMINGBIRD LANE APT. D5 RINGGOLD, 30736  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) --- AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age ... (click for more)

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Scottsboro Boys

There is a good-sized train tunnel that runs under the northern tip of Lookout Mountain, right next to Cummings Highway. It was inside that tunnel on this very weekend 86 years ago, that the worst tragedy in the fabled history of the South was born. This was during the tight grip of the Depression and about two dozen hobos had jumped the train from the time it left Southern Railway's ... (click for more)

Storrs' Two-Hitter Leads Bears Past Patriots 4-0

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Jefferson County had no trouble scoring runs while winning its first four games to open the high school baseball season. But Bradley Central right-hander Tripp Storrs stopped the Patriots cold Thursday at the Toby McKenzie Baseball Complex in an Ooltewah Invitational game. Storrs threw a masterful two-hit shutout and Bradley manufactured all its runs ... (click for more)

Grundy Co. Gets First Softball Win Over CSAS

Grundy County got its first softball win of the season with a 10-3 victory over CSAS in the Lookout Valley Invitational Thursday evening, but they came up short in the next game in a 10-9 loss to South Pittsburg. The three-day tournament continues with more pool play on Friday at the O’Mary-Conard Field next to Lookout Valley Elementary School while bracket play will take place ... (click for more)


