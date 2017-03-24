Firefighters Respond To 2 Fires Overnight

Friday, March 24, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire and a commercial fire overnight. The alarm for the house fire was received at 9:14 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters with four fire companies responded to 52 W. 27th St., where light smoke was showing from the rear of the structure. Captain Scott MuCullough with Quint 2 said they were informed that one person was still inside the structure, so firefighters made a quick entry and escorted the person out.

The firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available and the exact cause of the fire is undetermined.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the residents. It is unclear how many people actually lived in the house. Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene.

The second fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. A fire was spotted at Clean Harbors Environmental at 318 Wauhatchie Pike. Lieutenant Michael Ervin with Squad 20 said flames were visible at a disposal pit, which was located near a building owned by Clean Harbors.

The fire reportedly involved used paints, solvents and other waste products. While some firefighters sprayed water to protect the building, Lt. Ervin said other firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire in the pit.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire is undetermined.