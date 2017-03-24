Validated Gang Member, Eric Cal, 21, Shot Thursday Night

Friday, March 24, 2017

Eric Cal, 21, was shot Thursday night, on Jarvis Avenue.

The Chattanooga Police Department was called at 11:36 p.m. to respond to a person shot in the 1000 block of Jarvis Avenue. Cal was located on scene. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. The injury suffered by the victim is considered non-life-threatening.

Another person in the home told police shots were fired from outside the home.

Ca is a validated gang member, Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.



