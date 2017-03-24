Couple With Outstanding Warrants For Theft Arrested Wednesday Night In East Ridge

Friday, March 24, 2017

East Ridge Police responded to the Rodeway Inn 6674 Ringgold Road Wednesday night regarding suspicious parties possibly checked in using false information. Police had previously identified the suspects as involved in area storage unit thefts.



Police found Ricky Barnett and Jennifer Murray in room 359 of the hotel. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants. A firearm stolen from Chattooga County, Ga. and property taken from a storage unit in Ringgold were identified and secured.

East Ridge, Chattanooga, and Catoosa County authorities secured and served a search warrant for additional stolen goods. Police recovered numerous articles found to have been stolen from storage units in Chattanooga and Catoosa County. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. A portion of the recovered property is pending owner identification.

