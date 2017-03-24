Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
VII. Resolutions:
HUMAN RESOURCES
a. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Bernadette Martin, as a special police
officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed
herein, subject to certain conditions.
IT
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a contract
with Tri Tech Software Systems to be providers of software interface technologies,
support professional services for City Wide software integration and other technical
services to the Department of Information Technology, for the period of one (1) year
beginning March 28, 2017 through March 27, 2018, with the option to extend for two
(2) additional years, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00 per contract year.
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanket
contract renewal with AST Corporation as the provider of hosting and professional
services to Oracle E Business Suite SLA and other technical services to the
Department of Information Technology for the period of one (1) year beginning April
1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, with the option to extend for an additional year, for
an amount not to exceed $1 million per contract year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Competition
Athletic Surfaces, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-16-002-201, resurfacing and repairs
of various tennis courts with the City of Chattanooga, for an increased amount of
$50,679.92, for a new contract amount of $204,329.92, and to release the remaining
contingency amount of $670.08. (Districts 2, 5, 7, 8 & 9)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional services
of design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, Central
Avenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed
$375,700.00. (District 8)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. S-11-001-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.,
of Hixson, TN, Highland Park (Anderson Avenue) Green Infrastructure
Demonstration Project, a Consent Decree related project, in the amount of
$1,913.180.50, with a contingency amount of $76,527.50, for an amount not to
exceed $1,989,708.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree)
Transportation
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Gresham Smith & Partners relative to Contract No.
T-15-002-101 for professional services associated with Goodwin Road Extension
Phase I, in the amount of $340,430.00, with a contingency amount of $34,043.00, for
a total amount of $374,473.00. (District 4)
h. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 28415 to revoke Temporary Use Permit No.
153023 for an unaddressed parcel located on West 57th Street. (District 7)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby University
Program for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimated
annual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
VIII. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017
Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family
Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,
31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater and
garbage.
7. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with
Chattanooga State Community College Foundation for the property located at 7148
Lee Highway, Tax Parcel Number 139P-C-008.01, in the amount of $1,100,000.00,
and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for an
amount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,105,000.00.
(District 6)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement with River City
Ducks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a one (1) year term, with the
option to extend for three (3) additional one (1) year terms, for access to the Ross’
Landing ramp. (District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Amended and Restated Agreement
with Miracle League of Chattanooga, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for a
term of ten (10) years, with an option to extend for four (4) additional five (5) year
terms, for the construction and use of the Miracle Field facilities at 185 N. Holtzclaw
Avenue on a portion of Tax Parcel Number 146G-A-001.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dore &
Associates Contracting, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-15-007-201, the Hixson YFD
Demolition Project (three-story building), for a decreased amount of $56,778.12, for a
new contract amount of $226,021.88, and to release the remaining funds. (District 3)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-12-022-201 to Insituform Technologies, LLC of LaVergne,
TN, Consent Decree Contract, Sewer Rehabilitation for South Chickamauga Creek
Sub-Basin, in the amount of $1,828,305.25, with a contingency amount of
$100,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,928,305.25, subject to SRF loan
approval. (Districts 5, 8 & 9)
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Thomas
Brothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-12-003-201, McCutcheon
Road Drainage Improvements, for an increased amount of $223,606.47, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $1,798,668.20. (District 6)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Campbell &
Associates, Inc. relative to the lab renovation project for the Waste Resources
Division Non-Consent Decree Project, for an additional fee in the amount of
$2,048.52 to the expanded scope of services, with an expanded timeline of sixty (60)
days, for a total fee amount not to exceed $53,798.52.
8. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.