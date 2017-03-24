Friday, March 24, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)



VII. Resolutions:



HUMAN RESOURCES



a. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Bernadette Martin, as a special police

officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed

herein, subject to certain conditions.

ITb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a contractwith Tri Tech Software Systems to be providers of software interface technologies,support professional services for City Wide software integration and other technicalservices to the Department of Information Technology, for the period of one (1) yearbeginning March 28, 2017 through March 27, 2018, with the option to extend for two(2) additional years, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00 per contract year.c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to execute a blanketcontract renewal with AST Corporation as the provider of hosting and professionalservices to Oracle E Business Suite SLA and other technical services to theDepartment of Information Technology for the period of one (1) year beginning April1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, with the option to extend for an additional year, foran amount not to exceed $1 million per contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for CompetitionAthletic Surfaces, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-16-002-201, resurfacing and repairsof various tennis courts with the City of Chattanooga, for an increased amount of$50,679.92, for a new contract amount of $204,329.92, and to release the remainingcontingency amount of $670.08. (Districts 2, 5, 7, 8 & 9)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional servicesof design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, CentralAvenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed$375,700.00. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. S-11-001-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.,of Hixson, TN, Highland Park (Anderson Avenue) Green InfrastructureDemonstration Project, a Consent Decree related project, in the amount of$1,913.180.50, with a contingency amount of $76,527.50, for an amount not toexceed $1,989,708.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree)Transportationg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Gresham Smith & Partners relative to Contract No.T-15-002-101 for professional services associated with Goodwin Road ExtensionPhase I, in the amount of $340,430.00, with a contingency amount of $34,043.00, fora total amount of $374,473.00. (District 4)h. A resolution to rescind Resolution No. 28415 to revoke Temporary Use Permit No.153023 for an unaddressed parcel located on West 57th Street. (District 7)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to extend the contract with Signal Centers for the Baby UniversityProgram for one (1) additional twelve (12) month term period, for an estimatedannual amount not to exceed $250,000.00.VIII. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 4, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading :FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to FamilyPromise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-16,31-50, 31-51, 31-52, 31-53, 31-54, 31-57, and 31-289, relative to wastewater andgarbage.7. Resolutions:GENERAL SERVICESa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase withChattanooga State Community College Foundation for the property located at 7148Lee Highway, Tax Parcel Number 139P-C-008.01, in the amount of $1,100,000.00,and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees, for anamount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,105,000.00.(District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement with River CityDucks, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a one (1) year term, with theoption to extend for three (3) additional one (1) year terms, for access to the Ross’Landing ramp. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Amended and Restated Agreementwith Miracle League of Chattanooga, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for aterm of ten (10) years, with an option to extend for four (4) additional five (5) yearterms, for the construction and use of the Miracle Field facilities at 185 N. HoltzclawAvenue on a portion of Tax Parcel Number 146G-A-001.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dore &Associates Contracting, Inc. related to Contract No. Y-15-007-201, the Hixson YFDDemolition Project (three-story building), for a decreased amount of $56,778.12, for anew contract amount of $226,021.88, and to release the remaining funds. (District 3)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-12-022-201 to Insituform Technologies, LLC of LaVergne,TN, Consent Decree Contract, Sewer Rehabilitation for South Chickamauga CreekSub-Basin, in the amount of $1,828,305.25, with a contingency amount of$100,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,928,305.25, subject to SRF loanapproval. (Districts 5, 8 & 9)f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for ThomasBrothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-12-003-201, McCutcheonRoad Drainage Improvements, for an increased amount of $223,606.47, for a revisedcontract amount not to exceed $1,798,668.20. (District 6)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Campbell &Associates, Inc. relative to the lab renovation project for the Waste ResourcesDivision Non-Consent Decree Project, for an additional fee in the amount of$2,048.52 to the expanded scope of services, with an expanded timeline of sixty (60)days, for a total fee amount not to exceed $53,798.52.8. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, April 11, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.