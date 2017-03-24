 Friday, March 24, 2017 70.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 17-23

Friday, March 24, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 17-23:

03-17-17
Anna Mckenzie Klimp, 20, of 3 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence, underage consumption, open container and possession of marijuana.

Deanna Marie Ohanlon, 32, of 266 Sweetbirch, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operatio of vehicle without current plate and seat belt violation.

Coby Wade Craig, 22, of 202 East Oak Street, Rossville arrested on charges of shoplifting, disorderly conduct and outstanding warrant.



03-18-17
Debra Gale Wright, 60, of 374 Dailey Hill Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Jennifer Jo Lockner Yates, 34, of 152 Amy Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of permitting driver to violate state law and open container.

Christopher Carl Lockner, 31, of 109 Sherri Street, Gray, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alchol, open container, reckless driving, speeding 80/50 and suspended license.

Malcolm Lavaughn Hardy, 26, of 6631 Hilton Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while suspended and tag light requirement.

03-19-17
Benjamin Tyler Smith, 26, of 300 Cherry Street, Rossville arrested on charges of giving false name/false information to police, possession of marijuana, obstruction of officers and possession of methamphetamine.

Garrett Lee Holladay, 41, of 615 Ashwood Drive, Rossville arrested for driving on revoked license.

03-20-17
Ashley Ann Haseltine, 33, of 504 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to notify owner and leaving the scene of an accident.

03-21-17
Christopher Shawn McGee, 36, of 847 Monongalia Avenue, Morgantown, WV arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

03-22-17
Emily Dawn, 33, of 2450 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….2
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway………..1
Entering or crossing roadway………3
Driving while license suspended or revoked………7
Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1
Failure to signal turn or lane change………..1
Following too closely……….8
License required……….2
Tail lights required……….4
License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……4
Underage consumption………..1
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report……….3
Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….1
Suspended registration……….2
Seat belt violations………..5
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection…………1
Permitting unlicensed person to drive……….1
Failure to exercise due care……….1
Brake lights and turn signals required……….1
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….4
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1
Reckless driving……….2
Possession of marijuana……….1



