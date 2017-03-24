Friday, March 24, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 17-23:

03-17-17

Anna Mckenzie Klimp, 20, of 3 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence, underage consumption, open container and possession of marijuana.



Deanna Marie Ohanlon, 32, of 266 Sweetbirch, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operatio of vehicle without current plate and seat belt violation.



Coby Wade Craig, 22, of 202 East Oak Street, Rossville arrested on charges of shoplifting, disorderly conduct and outstanding warrant.





03-18-17Debra Gale Wright, 60, of 374 Dailey Hill Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road.Jennifer Jo Lockner Yates, 34, of 152 Amy Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of permitting driver to violate state law and open container.Christopher Carl Lockner, 31, of 109 Sherri Street, Gray, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alchol, open container, reckless driving, speeding 80/50 and suspended license.Malcolm Lavaughn Hardy, 26, of 6631 Hilton Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while suspended and tag light requirement.03-19-17Benjamin Tyler Smith, 26, of 300 Cherry Street, Rossville arrested on charges of giving false name/false information to police, possession of marijuana, obstruction of officers and possession of methamphetamine.Garrett Lee Holladay, 41, of 615 Ashwood Drive, Rossville arrested for driving on revoked license.03-20-17Ashley Ann Haseltine, 33, of 504 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to notify owner and leaving the scene of an accident.03-21-17Christopher Shawn McGee, 36, of 847 Monongalia Avenue, Morgantown, WV arrested on a charge of failure to appear.03-22-17Emily Dawn, 33, of 2450 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.Speeding……….2Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway………..1Entering or crossing roadway………3Driving while license suspended or revoked………7Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….1Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….2Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1Failure to signal turn or lane change………..1Following too closely……….8License required……….2Tail lights required……….4License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….2Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……4Underage consumption………..1Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report……….3Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….1Suspended registration……….2Seat belt violations………..5Vehicles approaching or entering intersection…………1Permitting unlicensed person to drive……….1Failure to exercise due care……….1Brake lights and turn signals required……….1Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language……….1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..2Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….4Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1Reckless driving……….2Possession of marijuana……….1