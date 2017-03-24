 Friday, March 24, 2017 69.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Warm Weather Hampering EPB Budget

Friday, March 24, 2017

Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB.

Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw than had been budgeted.

It was the lowest February output in eight years, he said.

Except for one cold snap, March is not faring any better for the utility, it was stated.

However, the fiberoptic side is always a bright side. It made $2.7 million for the month.

EPB is closing in on 90,000 fiberoptic customers.

David Wade, president, said the utility continues to have a high number of new TV customers, though "the pond we are fishing in is smaller."

He said there had been some slowing in hookups from earlier brisk years as most prospects have been covered.

The debit has been cut to $5.2 million. It was at $27.5 million this time last year.

Revenue for the year to date is $98 million. EPB has made $16.8 million on  the fiberoptic side this fiscal year.

 


March 24, 2017

Warm Weather Hampering EPB Budget

March 24, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 10-23

March 24, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 17-23


Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB. Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 10-23. (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 17-23: 03-17-17 Anna Mckenzie Klimp, 20, of 3 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence, underage consumption, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Warm Weather Hampering EPB Budget

Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB. Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw than had been budgeted. It was the lowest February output in eight years, he said. Except for one cold snap, March is not faring any better for the utility, it was stated. However, ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 10-23

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 10-23. (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Scottsboro Boys

There is a good-sized train tunnel that runs under the northern tip of Lookout Mountain, right next to Cummings Highway. It was inside that tunnel on this very weekend 86 years ago, that the worst tragedy in the fabled history of the South was born. This was during the tight grip of the Depression and about two dozen hobos had jumped the train from the time it left Southern Railway's ... (click for more)

Sports

Dinger Sparks Lookout Valley's Late Rally For Win

There are times in high school sports when later is better than never. Such was the case for the Lookout Valley softball team Friday evening as they waited until the last possible moment to make their move against Covenant Christian in the second day of pool play at the Lookout Valley Invitational being played at the O’Mary-Conard Field at Lookout Valley Elementary School. ... (click for more)

Owls Rally Late To Knock Off Columbia Academy 5-3

(Story will be updated) Every sermon Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox preaches from his baseball pulpit at some point stresses defense. After Friday’s five-error effort in its own Ooltewah Invitational at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field, Hitchcox was probably going to be delivering a fire and brimstone speech to his baseball team. Despite the sloppy fielding – and throwing the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors