Warm Weather Hampering EPB Budget

Friday, March 24, 2017

Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB.

Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw than had been budgeted.

It was the lowest February output in eight years, he said.

Except for one cold snap, March is not faring any better for the utility, it was stated.

However, the fiberoptic side is always a bright side. It made $2.7 million for the month.

EPB is closing in on 90,000 fiberoptic customers.

David Wade, president, said the utility continues to have a high number of new TV customers, though "the pond we are fishing in is smaller."

He said there had been some slowing in hookups from earlier brisk years as most prospects have been covered.

The debit has been cut to $5.2 million. It was at $27.5 million this time last year.

Revenue for the year to date is $98 million. EPB has made $16.8 million on the fiberoptic side this fiscal year.