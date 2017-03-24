 Saturday, March 25, 2017 68.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga's Smart Grid Is Featured In Nokia Film; National Release Planned

Friday, March 24, 2017

Chattanooga's Smart Grid is featured in a film that focused on the city's Smart Grid.

EPB's J. Ed Marston said the company sent a 15-person crew to town to make the video.

They spent four days shooting it.

It was shown to members of the EPB board on Friday.

Among those featured on the video talking about the city's resurgence are Mayor Andy Berke, Enterprise Center Director Ken Hays, EPB President David Wade, civic leader Edna Varner and others.

Mr. Marston said a national roll-out of the film is planned.


March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017

EPB officials said a substation on Brainerd Road that the utility has operated since 1929 actually belongs to TVA. "We thought we owned it all along," President David Wade said. He said ... (click for more)

Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB. Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw ... (click for more)

EPB Finds Substation It Has Operated Since 1929 Actually Belongs To TVA

EPB officials said a substation on Brainerd Road that the utility has operated since 1929 actually belongs to TVA. "We thought we owned it all along," President David Wade said. He said TVA recently contacted EPB wanting to sell the property, and EPB agreed. The lot, next to Mayo's Bar and Grill, is appraised at just $13,000. Mr. Wade said the substation has the original ... (click for more)

Warm Weather Hampering EPB Budget

Mild temperatures in February affected the bottom line of EPB. Greg Eaves, vice president for finance, said in resulted in a $3.2 million loss on gross margin. EPB sold 20 percent less kw than had been budgeted. It was the lowest February output in eight years, he said. Except for one cold snap, March is not faring any better for the utility, it was stated. However, ... (click for more)

Slaxxon Regret

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Geno: Our ‘Me’ Culture

By almost every measure, Geno Auriemma is the best basketball coach in America. His University of Connecticut women are riding a record 109-game winning streak that dates to Nov. 17, 2016. Stanford barely beat them in overtime 3 years ago, but, before that, they won 41 straight. That means UConn is 153-1 and, in the current 109 streak, they have double-figure wins over the opponents ... (click for more)

Dinger Sparks Lookout Valley's Late Rally For Win

There are times in high school sports when later is better than never. Such was the case for the Lookout Valley softball team Friday evening as they waited until the last possible moment to make their move against Covenant Christian in the second day of pool play at the Lookout Valley Invitational being played at the O’Mary-Conard Field at Lookout Valley Elementary School. ... (click for more)

Owls Score Late To Knock Off Columbia Academy 5-3

Every sermon Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox preaches from his baseball pulpit will at some point stresses defense. After Friday’s five-error effort in its own Ooltewah Invitational at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field, Hitchcox was probably going to be delivering a fire and brimstone speech to his baseball team. Despite the sloppy fielding – and throwing the ball around the yard and ... (click for more)


