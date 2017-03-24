Chattanooga's Smart Grid Is Featured In Nokia Film; National Release Planned

Friday, March 24, 2017

Chattanooga's Smart Grid is featured in a film that focused on the city's Smart Grid.

EPB's J. Ed Marston said the company sent a 15-person crew to town to make the video.

They spent four days shooting it.

It was shown to members of the EPB board on Friday.

Among those featured on the video talking about the city's resurgence are Mayor Andy Berke, Enterprise Center Director Ken Hays, EPB President David Wade, civic leader Edna Varner and others.

Mr. Marston said a national roll-out of the film is planned.