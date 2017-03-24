Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On E. 34th Street

Friday, March 24, 2017

Brandon Tuders, 21, was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of East 34th Street.

The accident occurred at approximately 12 p. m. Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling east on 34th Street on the wrong side of the road in a curve. The motorcycle was returning to the correct lane when it struck a raised speed bump in the roadway. The driver lost control of the motorcycle. The driver and motorcycle slid and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital by EMS. At the hospital, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.