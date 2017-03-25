Corker Confers With Trump On Health Care; Senator Says He Is Ready To Help Fix Broken System

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, commenting on the American Health Care Act, said he is ready to work to try to help fix "a broken system.".

He said, “I had a nice talk tonight with President Trump. At some point, on behalf of the American people, we have to resolve the issues that are driving up costs, limiting choices, and causing the individual market to spiral downward.

"I stand ready to work with the administration and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in order to fix our broken health care system.”