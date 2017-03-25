 Saturday, March 25, 2017 74.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY 
248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
AMEY, ALEXANDER 
2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 
1247 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE 
1614 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN 
225 EAST COURT 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD 
1509 OLD RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIV
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN 
405 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 
1827 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES 
4611 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
---
CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L 
6752 HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DAVIS, KAYLA N 
8921 HENSLEE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA 
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM 
1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
---
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL 
475MONYA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE 
2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN 
2804 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL 
140 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
FLARITY, DONALD RAY 
212 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 217 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING
---
GIBSON, LORNA MAE 
1557 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500)
---
GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN 
118 NORTH MOORE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HALE, VALERIE JEAN 
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER 
310 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL 
8070 SQUIRELL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE 
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
JAMES, SONYA CLARICE 
305 KNOTTY PINE WAY ATLANGA, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +10000
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE 
3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA 
12087 PIERICE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN 
201 COUNTY RD 732 CALHOUN, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER 
909 ALF HARRIS RD. PROSPECT, 38477 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN 
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, GREGORY MARC 
1308 STATON PLACE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
2005 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON 
2310 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH 
1500 KIMBALL STREET APT D EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M 
1642 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAISLER, JIMMY JR 
6102 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB 
2538 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC 
4909 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC
---
ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE 
8016 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD 
2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL 
66 SUTHERLAND STREET LOWELL, 01580 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
---
SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH 
9716 IMPERIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638963 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL 
1697 WALKER CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE 
138 SPIVEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE 
1030 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WATTS, ANGELA MICHELLE 
6320 HIXSON PIKE APARTMENT C129 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, MARY ELIZABETH 
6860 LEE HIGHWAY HAMILTON INN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WOODS, MARY ANNE 
2501 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN 
3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIV
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/26/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FLARITY, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING
GIBSON, LORNA MAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500)
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAIRE, ANTHONY CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALE, VALERIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
JAMES, SONYA CLARICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/21/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY +10000
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOCKEY, KERRA JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

MILLER, GREGORY MARC
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAISLER, JIMMY JR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC

ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • IMPROPER PARKING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHEELER, DEMETRIA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO POSS. HERION W/ INTENT TO SELL OR DE


WHITE, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WOODS, MARY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500





