Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
AMEY, ALEXANDER
2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
1247 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE
1614 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN
225 EAST COURT 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD
1509 OLD RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIV
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN
405 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
1827 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES
4611 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
---
CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L
6752 HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DAVIS, KAYLA N
8921 HENSLEE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM
1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
---
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
475MONYA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE
2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN
2804 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL
140 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD NIOTA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
FLARITY, DONALD RAY
212 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 217 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING
---
GIBSON, LORNA MAE
1557 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500)
---
GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN
118 NORTH MOORE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HALE, VALERIE JEAN
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER
310 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
8070 SQUIRELL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
JAMES, SONYA CLARICE
305 KNOTTY PINE WAY ATLANGA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +10000
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE
3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA
12087 PIERICE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN
201 COUNTY RD 732 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER
909 ALF HARRIS RD. PROSPECT, 38477
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, GREGORY MARC
1308 STATON PLACE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
2005 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON
2310 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH
1500 KIMBALL STREET APT D EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M
1642 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAISLER, JIMMY JR
6102 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB
2538 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC
4909 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC
---
ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE
8016 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD
2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
66 SUTHERLAND STREET LOWELL, 01580
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
---
SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH
9716 IMPERIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638963
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL
1697 WALKER CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE
138 SPIVEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
1030 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WATTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
6320 HIXSON PIKE APARTMENT C129 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, MARY ELIZABETH
6860 LEE HIGHWAY HAMILTON INN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WOODS, MARY ANNE
2501 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN
3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
Here are the mug shots:
|AMEY, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIV
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/26/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
|
|CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
|
|DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|FLARITY, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
- THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING
|
|GIBSON, LORNA MAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500)
|
|GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAIRE, ANTHONY CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HALE, VALERIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
|
|HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|JAMES, SONYA CLARICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/21/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LOCKEY, KERRA JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
|
|MILLER, GREGORY MARC
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAISLER, JIMMY JR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC
|
|ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- IMPROPER PARKING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- IMPROPER PASSING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHEELER, DEMETRIA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY TO POSS. HERION W/ INTENT TO SELL OR DE
|
|WHITE, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WOODS, MARY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|