Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY

248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

AMEY, ALEXANDER

2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL1247 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---BARNETT, CAMERON JUSTICE1614 W 56TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN225 EAST COURT 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD1509 OLD RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIVFAILURE TO APPEAR---CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN405 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES1827 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES4611 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION---CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L6752 HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---DAVIS, KAYLA N8921 HENSLEE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM1236 B HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND---DYE, DAVID SAMUEL475MONYA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---EDWARDS, ROBERT LEE2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN2804 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL140 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD NIOTA, 37826Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---FLARITY, DONALD RAY212 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 217 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING---GIBSON, LORNA MAE1557 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500)---GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN118 NORTH MOORE ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HALE, VALERIE JEAN1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER310 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI---HINTON, KEYON DENZEL8070 SQUIRELL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---JAMES, SONYA CLARICE305 KNOTTY PINE WAY ATLANGA, 30331Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY +10000---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDER---JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA12087 PIERICE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN201 COUNTY RD 732 CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER909 ALF HARRIS RD. PROSPECT, 38477Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)---MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MILLER, GREGORY MARC1308 STATON PLACE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE2005 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM UNDER $1,000DISORDERLY CONDUCT---MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON2310 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH1500 KIMBALL STREET APT D EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M1642 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAISLER, JIMMY JR6102 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB2538 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC4909 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC---ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE8016 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500FAILURE TO APPEAR---SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL66 SUTHERLAND STREET LOWELL, 01580Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)---SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH9716 IMPERIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638963Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL1697 WALKER CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE138 SPIVEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE1030 E 8TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---WATTS, ANGELA MICHELLE6320 HIXSON PIKE APARTMENT C129 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING IN WORK ZONEIMPROPER PASSINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WHITE, MARY ELIZABETH6860 LEE HIGHWAY HAMILTON INN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WOODS, MARY ANNE2501 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---WRIGHT, CHASITY DAWN3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BROGDON, CLARENCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

CRIMINAL EXPOSUE TO HIV

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONYERS, MICHELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COOK, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/26/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DODSON, BRANDON WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR





ESSEX, ROSCOE TILLMAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) FAWCETT, MATTHEW MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT FLARITY, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

THEFT OF IDENTITY TRAFFICKING GIBSON, LORNA MAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFFT UNDER 500) GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GUILLEN, ZAIDA NMN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAIRE, ANTHONY CEDRIC

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HALE, VALERIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEMSTREET, JOHN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI HINTON, KEYON DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN JAMES, SONYA CLARICE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/21/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY +10000 JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER JEFFRE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/30/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LANKFORD, TIMOTHY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LOCKEY, KERRA JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCALISTER, CLAYTON WALKER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

MILLER, GREGORY MARC

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/08/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MITCHELL, BRANDON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT NATION, DAWN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD PATEL, KIRITKUMAR M

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAISLER, JIMMY JR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER MARDRIC

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVIC

ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANFORD, CEDRIC JERRERD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SPENCER, SYDNEY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION STALLION, JALEN QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, KRISTEN MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE VAUGHN, TYQUAN LAREAK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

IMPROPER PARKING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHEELER, DEMETRIA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2017

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO POSS. HERION W/ INTENT TO SELL OR DE



