2 Shot On Rawlings Street Friday Night; 1 In Critical Condition

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Two people were shot, Friday night, and one is in critical condition.

At approximately 9:56 p.m. Chattanooga Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Rawlings Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located one victim lying next to a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.



The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all leads.



Regina Orr, 23, is listed in critical condition. Jermichael Wright, 28, suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.