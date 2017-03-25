 Saturday, March 25, 2017 74.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Car Crashes Into Motel 6 In Dalton; Driver, 17, Admits To Texting While Driving

Saturday, March 25, 2017

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a crash at the Motel 6 at Highway 41 and Tibbs Road.

The driver of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix involved left the roadway and crashed into the Motel 6 building causing severe damage to one of the rooms. There were no major injuries. Investigators believe texting while driving was a contributing factor to the crash.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.

m. The driver, a 17-year old, was traveling southbound on Highway 41 and failed to follow the curve of the road and instead drove straight through a restaurant parking lot and into the back of the motel building, crashing into the bathroom area. There was one person staying in the room who was still in bed who escaped with minor injuries after the bed was pushed into the front wall of the room.

There was no indication of drug or alcohol use by the driver. The driver did admit to texting while he was driving, and he has been charged with using a cell phone while driving under the age of 18. The crash is under investigation and further charges are possible.


March 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 25, 2017

Signal Mountain Moving Forward With New $2 Million Fire Station; School Panel To Delve Into Finances; Work Starts On MACC Repair

March 25, 2017

Corker Confers With Trump On Health Care; Senator Says He Is Ready To Help Fix Broken System


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, ANGELA KAY  248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Town Council is in the process of making decisions about a new fire hall to accommodate growth that has taken place in the town since the original fire hall was built. When ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, commenting on the American Health Care Act, said he is ready to work to try to help fix "a broken system.".    He said, “I had a nice talk  tonight ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, ANGELA KAY  248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II --- AMEY, ALEXANDER  2005 ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Moving Forward With New $2 Million Fire Station; School Panel To Delve Into Finances; Work Starts On MACC Repair

The Signal Mountain Town Council is in the process of making decisions about a new fire hall to accommodate growth that has taken place in the town since the original fire hall was built. When Signal Mountain is fully built-out, said Vice Mayor Dick Gee, another 700 houses will be added therefore the new building has been designed taking the town’s future needs into consideration. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Geno: Our ‘Me’ Culture

By almost every measure, Geno Auriemma is the best basketball coach in America. His University of Connecticut women are riding a record 109-game winning streak that dates to Nov. 17, 2016. Stanford barely beat them in overtime 3 years ago, but, before that, they won 41 straight. That means UConn is 153-1 and, in the current 109 streak, they have double-figure wins over the opponents ... (click for more)

Sports

Dinger Sparks Lookout Valley's Late Rally For Win

There are times in high school sports when later is better than never. Such was the case for the Lookout Valley softball team Friday evening as they waited until the last possible moment to make their move against Covenant Christian in the second day of pool play at the Lookout Valley Invitational being played at the O’Mary-Conard Field at Lookout Valley Elementary School. ... (click for more)

Owls Score Late To Knock Off Columbia Academy 5-3

Every sermon Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox preaches from his baseball pulpit will at some point stresses defense. After Friday’s five-error effort in its own Ooltewah Invitational at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field, Hitchcox was probably going to be delivering a fire and brimstone speech to his baseball team. Despite the sloppy fielding – and throwing the ball around the yard and ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors