Car Crashes Into Motel 6 In Dalton; Driver, 17, Admits To Texting While Driving

Saturday, March 25, 2017

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a crash at the Motel 6 at Highway 41 and Tibbs Road.

The driver of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix involved left the roadway and crashed into the Motel 6 building causing severe damage to one of the rooms. There were no major injuries. Investigators believe texting while driving was a contributing factor to the crash.



The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a. m. The driver, a 17-year old, was traveling southbound on Highway 41 and failed to follow the curve of the road and instead drove straight through a restaurant parking lot and into the back of the motel building, crashing into the bathroom area. There was one person staying in the room who was still in bed who escaped with minor injuries after the bed was pushed into the front wall of the room.



There was no indication of drug or alcohol use by the driver. The driver did admit to texting while he was driving, and he has been charged with using a cell phone while driving under the age of 18. The crash is under investigation and further charges are possible.