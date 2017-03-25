Firefighters Respond To 2 Fires On Mountain Creek Road

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Saturday morning was very busy for many Chattanooga firefighters. Shortly after 9 a. m. m. morning was very busy for many Chattanooga firefighters. Shortly after, the Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm for a house fire in the 3500 block of Mountain Creek Road. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the attached garage to the house was engulfed in flames and was spreading rapidly to the house.





As additional firefighters arrived on the scene, some focused on putting the fire out in the house, while others worked to keep the fire from spreading to other homes located close by. It took roughly 24 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. The house was considered a total loss, with the loss estimated at $150,000 on the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





The fire displaced three adults and two children. All of them were reportedly home when the fire broke out, but all got out of the house. Paramedics with Hamilton County EMS checked out one resident for signs of smoke inhalation, but that individual declined transport to the hospital. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the family.





While firefighters were on scene with the house fire, they received a report of a large brush fire across the street behind a couple of apartment complexes. Once the house fire was brought under control, Chief Willmore sent several fire companies to investigate. The brush fire was on steep terrain behind the Trails of Signal Mountain apartment complex. The firefighters carried up rakes, chainsaws and hoselines up the steep hill and concentrated their efforts on protecting the apartments below. At the time of this release, the firefighters were still working the brush fire, but no structures were endangered.