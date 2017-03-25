 Saturday, March 25, 2017 74.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Firefighters Respond To 2 Fires On Mountain Creek Road

Saturday, March 25, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner
Saturday morning was very busy for many Chattanooga firefighters. Shortly after 9 a.
m., the Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm for a house fire in the 3500 block of Mountain Creek Road. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the attached garage to the house was engulfed in flames and was spreading rapidly to the house. 

As additional firefighters arrived on the scene, some focused on putting the fire out in the house, while others worked to keep the fire from spreading to other homes located close by. It took roughly 24 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. The house was considered a total loss, with the loss estimated at $150,000 on the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire displaced three adults and two children. All of them were reportedly home when the fire broke out, but all got out of the house. Paramedics with Hamilton County EMS checked out one resident for signs of smoke inhalation, but that individual declined transport to the hospital. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the family.

While firefighters were on scene with the house fire, they received a report of a large brush fire across the street behind a couple of apartment complexes. Once the house fire was brought under control, Chief Willmore sent several fire companies to investigate. The brush fire was on steep terrain behind the Trails of Signal Mountain apartment complex. The firefighters carried up rakes, chainsaws and hoselines up the steep hill and concentrated their efforts on protecting the apartments below. At the time of this release, the firefighters were still working the brush fire, but no structures were endangered. 
- Photo2 by Bruce Garner

March 25, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 25, 2017

Signal Mountain Moving Forward With New $2 Million Fire Station; School Panel To Delve Into Finances; Work Starts On MACC Repair

March 25, 2017

Corker Confers With Trump On Health Care; Senator Says He Is Ready To Help Fix Broken System


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, ANGELA KAY  248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Town Council is in the process of making decisions about a new fire hall to accommodate growth that has taken place in the town since the original fire hall was built. When ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, commenting on the American Health Care Act, said he is ready to work to try to help fix "a broken system.".    He said, “I had a nice talk  tonight ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, ANGELA KAY  248 11TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II --- AMEY, ALEXANDER  2005 ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Moving Forward With New $2 Million Fire Station; School Panel To Delve Into Finances; Work Starts On MACC Repair

The Signal Mountain Town Council is in the process of making decisions about a new fire hall to accommodate growth that has taken place in the town since the original fire hall was built. When Signal Mountain is fully built-out, said Vice Mayor Dick Gee, another 700 houses will be added therefore the new building has been designed taking the town’s future needs into consideration. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Geno: Our ‘Me’ Culture

By almost every measure, Geno Auriemma is the best basketball coach in America. His University of Connecticut women are riding a record 109-game winning streak that dates to Nov. 17, 2016. Stanford barely beat them in overtime 3 years ago, but, before that, they won 41 straight. That means UConn is 153-1 and, in the current 109 streak, they have double-figure wins over the opponents ... (click for more)

Sports

Dinger Sparks Lookout Valley's Late Rally For Win

There are times in high school sports when later is better than never. Such was the case for the Lookout Valley softball team Friday evening as they waited until the last possible moment to make their move against Covenant Christian in the second day of pool play at the Lookout Valley Invitational being played at the O’Mary-Conard Field at Lookout Valley Elementary School. ... (click for more)

Owls Score Late To Knock Off Columbia Academy 5-3

Every sermon Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox preaches from his baseball pulpit will at some point stresses defense. After Friday’s five-error effort in its own Ooltewah Invitational at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field, Hitchcox was probably going to be delivering a fire and brimstone speech to his baseball team. Despite the sloppy fielding – and throwing the ball around the yard and ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors