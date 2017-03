Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, March 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABBOTT, JEREMIAH JASON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ARRIS, DANIEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BLALOCK, BONNIE LYN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/13/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 BLEVINS, ROY SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/06/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRYANT, SHIANN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, KEYORA LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAY, DERRICK MICAH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) COLEMAN, JEFFREY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( SIMPLE POSSESION OF MARIJU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( DRIVING ON REVOKED) COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRESS, JEFFERY ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/25/1961

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CRACK CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/30/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIHANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER CURTIS, RUSSEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/30/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION EVERHART, FRAZIER LABRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FAYARD, SARAH ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FORESTER, AMANDA GAYL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE OF M

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO COMMIT ROB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GANN, MICHELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESION OF STOLEN AUTO

KIDNAPPING GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/23/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GULLEDGE, LARRY FRANK

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT) HAGER, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/12/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENDERSON, CASEY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JESTER, GREGORY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING





JONES, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $500 KRUGER, PAIGE E

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, NICOLE NANCI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT MCCALLIE, BRANDON DEMARCO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) NANCE, LARRY DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/03/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER NICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)

COTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT) PUCKETT, CARMEN DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARASSMENT ROPER, DWIGHT EFREM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROWE, RYAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, COREY DORRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED STUBBLEFIELD, ANDREW D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD TARPKIN, BRONESHA MICHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TATE, ARIEL MARISSA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/25/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMPSON, BRITTIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMPSON, GREGGORY DILLION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/03/1992

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON POLICE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMPSON, NICOLE L

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TOLLIVER, TIMOTHY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/28/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITAKER, JOSHUA CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/07/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILSON, NAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) WOODEN, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/10/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417