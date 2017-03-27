 Monday, March 27, 2017 75.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Marquis Perry, 20, Killed In 3-Car Accident In Dalton On Saturday

Monday, March 27, 2017
Marquis Perry
Marquis Perry

Marquis Perry, 20, was killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the South Bypass in Dalton just south of Sawgrass Drive on Saturday at approximately 4:30 pm.

The crash happened when the driver of a black Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the bypass for some reason left its lane of travel and crossed over the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Silverado truck head on. The Mustang only had the driver onboard, while the Silverado was occupied by three males. A third vehicle traveling northbound was caught in the crash.

The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seat belt and was killed. Paramedics were able to bring him back at the scene but he later passed away at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga with serious injuries. The back seat passenger was taken to Hamilton Medical Center. Nobody was injured in the third vehicle.

Officials are investigating this crash and in the coming days out traffic unit will be working to try to find out why the Mustang left its lane.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church, 1401 M.L.K., Jr. Blvd., Dalton.

The family will receive friends on Monday, after noon at Willis Funeral Home and at the church one hour before the funeral. Interment will be held at West Hill Cemetery. 

Arrangements are by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton.


March 27, 2017

Cedric A. Williams, 38, Arrested For Multiple Burglaries

March 27, 2017

Secretary Hargett Says Library And Archives Can’t Afford More Funding Delays

March 27, 2017

2 Face Multiple Drug Charges Following Investigation By Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit


Cedric A. Williams, 38, responsible for four business burglaries, was arrested by Chattanooga Police.  Teamwork, corroboration, and communication between three detectives working separate ... (click for more)

In a statement released Monday, Secretary of State Tre Hargett said that the State Library and Archives needs funding for a new building in the next state budget. " As the legislative session ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized a variety of narcotics at a residence on Rabbit Valley Road Thursday afternoon while conducting an investigation of possible drug ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Cedric A. Williams, 38, Arrested For Multiple Burglaries

Cedric A. Williams, 38, responsible for four business burglaries, was arrested by Chattanooga Police.  Teamwork, corroboration, and communication between three detectives working separate cases led to the arrest of the man targeting Hispanic-owned businesses in Chattanooga,, officials said. On Wednesday, March 8, Tienda Maya located at 1939 Central Ave. was burglarized. ... (click for more)

Secretary Hargett Says Library And Archives Can’t Afford More Funding Delays

In a statement released Monday, Secretary of State Tre Hargett said that the State Library and Archives needs funding for a new building in the next state budget. " As the legislative session winds down, I am cautiously optimistic that the General Assembly will include funding for a new Tennessee State Library and Archives building in the next state budget. I am optimistic because ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Finish Third At Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team finished tied for third at the Furman Intercollegiate. They did so behind senior Wes Gosselin’s runner-up performance.   Gosselin shot a career-best 10-under 206. It’s the eighth time a Moc has finished 10-under or better, the first since Stephan Jaeger’s school-record 203 (-13) winning the 2012 NCAA Bowling Green Regional   ... (click for more)

DecoTurf Tennis: Walton Edges Baylor Gilrls, 4-3 for A Division Title

Top-seeded Walton (Ga.) defeated No.2 Baylor, 4-3, in the finals of the Girls A Division Saturday. Highlighted by Liz Norman’s (Walton) 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Baylor’s Drew Haskins at No.1 singles, Walton also picked up wins from No.4 Samantha Buyckx and No.5 Grace Gaskins, plus the doubles point to secure the win. Walton won Decoturf in 2015 and lost to Baylor last ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors