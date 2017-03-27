Marquis Perry, 20, Killed In 3-Car Accident In Dalton On Saturday

Monday, March 27, 2017

Marquis Perry, 20, was killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on the South Bypass in Dalton just south of Sawgrass Drive on Saturday at approximately 4:30 pm.

The crash happened when the driver of a black Ford Mustang traveling southbound on the bypass for some reason left its lane of travel and crossed over the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Silverado truck head on. The Mustang only had the driver onboard, while the Silverado was occupied by three males. A third vehicle traveling northbound was caught in the crash.



The driver of the Mustang was not wearing a seat belt and was killed. Paramedics were able to bring him back at the scene but he later passed away at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga with serious injuries. The back seat passenger was taken to Hamilton Medical Center. Nobody was injured in the third vehicle.



Officials are investigating this crash and in the coming days out traffic unit will be working to try to find out why the Mustang left its lane.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church, 1401 M.L.K., Jr. Blvd., Dalton.

The family will receive friends on Monday, after noon at Willis Funeral Home and at the church one hour before the funeral. Interment will be held at West Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton.