Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL

1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT 0

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

---

ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BEARD, BRIAN ANTOINE

167 SOUTH GATE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BENNETT, CHESTER LEBRON

273 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BLEVINS, ROY SAMUEL

1 E 11TH ST #419 PATTON TOWN, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

8774 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BUSH, KEYORA LASHUN

2524 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL

1201 BORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37757

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL

1201 BORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37757

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

EASTERLIN, AMBER LEIGH

1711 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373797058

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EVENES, MARTIN ARREDONDO

1022 PARK LANE ST NW HUNTSVILLE, 35816

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (SIMPLE POSSESSION)

---

FOWLER, RUSTY LEE

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT BY PAWNING

THEFT OVER $1000

---

GARRETT, DONNELL JEROME

2608 COWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

--- GRAHAM, TRAEVIS JERRICK

7730 ASPEN LODGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054389

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GREEN, ERNEST LAVONNE

3210 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37479

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $500

---

GRISSOM, CHEYANN CASSANDRA

2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HALL, MARK JOSEPH

3909 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON

4308 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HICKS, BURLA ANN

106 MONEYTREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE

49 SARAH LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1,000)

---

LEE, ANTWON DEVON

6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN

2134 EAST 27TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE

1507 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MCCULLOCH, KENNY LYNN

4302 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

---

MERENDINO, ANTHONY JOSEPH

3906 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MOORER, KYREE DION

899 ARINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

NANCE, LARRY DARNELL

310 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER

---

OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE

1406 BRAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)

COTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)

---

REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA L

2901 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RIDGE, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

8723 GEORGETOWN TRACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROLLINS, MARQUIS LABRON

7741 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS

916 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE

4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SIMS, ERNEST ERVIN

8571 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT

8749 GABLE RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000

---

THOMPSON, SAMUEL CONNOR

1012 PADDINGTON ROAD KNOXVILLE, 379228026

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

UTLEY, LEO JR

1109 GROVE STREET CHTTANOOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI

2704 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

WHALEY, SPENCER LAMOR

750 N INGLEWOOD AVENUE APT 6 INGLEWOOD, 90302

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

--- WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

WILSON, ROBERT LEE

22995 HIGHWAY 41 SODDY, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

