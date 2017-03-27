Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL
1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT 0
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE
2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BEARD, BRIAN ANTOINE
167 SOUTH GATE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BENNETT, CHESTER LEBRON
273 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BLEVINS, ROY SAMUEL
1 E 11TH ST #419 PATTON TOWN, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN
8774 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BUSH, KEYORA LASHUN
2524 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COTHRON, BRUCE SAMUEL
1201 BORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37757
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EASTERLIN, AMBER LEIGH
1711 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373797058
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EVENES, MARTIN ARREDONDO
1022 PARK LANE ST NW HUNTSVILLE, 35816
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (SIMPLE POSSESSION)
---
FOWLER, RUSTY LEE
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT BY PAWNING
THEFT OVER $1000
---
GARRETT, DONNELL JEROME
2608 COWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GRAHAM, TRAEVIS JERRICK
7730 ASPEN LODGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054389
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GREEN, ERNEST LAVONNE
3210 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37479
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GRISSOM, CHEYANN CASSANDRA
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HALL, MARK JOSEPH
3909 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, SENNECA PHILEMON
4308 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HICKS, BURLA ANN
106 MONEYTREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE
49 SARAH LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1,000)
---
LEE, ANTWON DEVON
6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN
2134 EAST 27TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE
1507 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MCCULLOCH, KENNY LYNN
4302 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
MERENDINO, ANTHONY JOSEPH
3906 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOORER, KYREE DION
899 ARINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NANCE, LARRY DARNELL
310 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER
---
OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE
1406 BRAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)
COTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPORT)
---
REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA L
2901 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RIDGE, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
8723 GEORGETOWN TRACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROLLINS, MARQUIS LABRON
7741 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS
916 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO;ATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
4517 ROGERS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMS, ERNEST ERVIN
8571 LEXIE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT
8749 GABLE RIDGE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
---
THOMPSON, SAMUEL CONNOR
1012 PADDINGTON ROAD KNOXVILLE, 379228026
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAIL TO YIELD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
UTLEY, LEO JR
1109 GROVE STREET CHTTANOOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
2704 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WHALEY, SPENCER LAMOR
750 N INGLEWOOD AVENUE APT 6 INGLEWOOD, 90302
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
WILSON, ROBERT LEE
22995 HIGHWAY 41 SODDY, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
