 Monday, March 27, 2017 64.3°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Robert Driver Jr. Shot At Bar Near Hamilton Place On Sunday Night

Monday, March 27, 2017

A man was shot at a bar near Hamilton Place Mall on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:51 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to the report of a person shot in the parking lot of Bar Louie located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

 

Responding officers located 34-year-old Robert Driver Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

 

His wound is not life-threatening.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads.

 

The suspect left the scene in a black 350Z. 

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


March 27, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19

March 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 26, 2017

Judge Rules In Favor Of Dyer Motion, Against Brennan Request In Investment Scheme Case


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19: ISBILL            JESSICA        LYNN W/F     ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL  1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Federal Judge Travis McDonough has ruled in favor of a motion by Doug Dyer and against a motion by James Brennan. The SEC filed a civil action against the pair, saying they had carried out an ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19: ISBILL            JESSICA        LYNN W/F     36        Officer PERRY           THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –MISDEMEANOR HAMILTON  ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL  1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION --- ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Finish Third At Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team finished tied for third at the Furman Intercollegiate. They did so behind senior Wes Gosselin’s runner-up performance.   Gosselin shot a career-best 10-under 206. It’s the eighth time a Moc has finished 10-under or better, the first since Stephan Jaeger’s school-record 203 (-13) winning the 2012 NCAA Bowling Green Regional   ... (click for more)

DecoTurf Tennis: Walton Edges Baylor Gilrls, 4-3 for A Division Title

Top-seeded Walton (Ga.) defeated No.2 Baylor, 4-3, in the finals of the Girls A Division Saturday. Highlighted by Liz Norman’s (Walton) 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Baylor’s Drew Haskins at No.1 singles, Walton also picked up wins from No.4 Samantha Buyckx and No.5 Grace Gaskins, plus the doubles point to secure the win. Walton won Decoturf in 2015 and lost to Baylor last ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors