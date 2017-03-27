Robert Driver Jr. Shot At Bar Near Hamilton Place On Sunday Night

Monday, March 27, 2017

A man was shot at a bar near Hamilton Place Mall on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:51 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to the report of a person shot in the parking lot of Bar Louie located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

Responding officers located 34-year-old Robert Driver Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

His wound is not life-threatening.

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads.

The suspect left the scene in a black 350Z.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.