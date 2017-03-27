 Monday, March 27, 2017 64.3°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


County Officials Not Able To Help On Getting Details Of Visitors Bureau Spending

Monday, March 27, 2017

County officials said they are not able to help in getting details of how the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau is spending $8.7 million per year, including almost $7.2 million that comes directly from the county in hotel/motel taxes. That amount is rising each year.

 

CVB President Bob Doak earlier declined to allow Chattanoogan.

com to inspect detailed spending records of the bureau on such items as travel, advertising, consultants, lobbyists, furnishings and employee bonuses.

 

He provided limited selected information - mainly facts touting accomplishments of the CVB.

 

County Mayor Jim Coppinger earlier said he would contact Mr. Doak to discuss making the information available.

 

He noted that county spending records are an open book, and reporters do not have to file open records requests.

 

Then came an email from County Attorney Rheubin Taylor to Chattanoogan.com saying the county could not help.

 

Attorney Taylor said, "In response to your Tennessee Open Records Act inquiry to Hamilton County, please be advised that the County’s Finance Department will provide you with the annual audits of the CVB’s finances that Hamilton County has received for the years 2008 through 2015, and we understand that the CVB’s 990’s are on the Guide Star website (www.guidestar.org) as have been viewed by Hamilton County’s Audit Department.

 

"According to CTAS and the Tennessee Office of Open Records, those are all the public records that Hamilton County has available for inspection and/or copying.

 

"According to my understanding of the Tennessee Open Records Act (T.C.A. Section 10-7-503(d)(1)), since the CVB  is a non-profit organization it is only required to provide annual audits which shall be open for public inspection."

 


March 27, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19

March 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 26, 2017

Judge Rules In Favor Of Dyer Motion, Against Brennan Request In Investment Scheme Case


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19: ISBILL            JESSICA        LYNN W/F     ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL  1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Federal Judge Travis McDonough has ruled in favor of a motion by Doug Dyer and against a motion by James Brennan. The SEC filed a civil action against the pair, saying they had carried out an ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19: ISBILL            JESSICA        LYNN W/F     36        Officer PERRY           THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –MISDEMEANOR HAMILTON  ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADEWOLE, OLUWASAYO SAMUEL  1164 CLEMONS STREET CLEVELAND, 373114458  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION --- ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Finish Third At Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team finished tied for third at the Furman Intercollegiate. They did so behind senior Wes Gosselin’s runner-up performance.   Gosselin shot a career-best 10-under 206. It’s the eighth time a Moc has finished 10-under or better, the first since Stephan Jaeger’s school-record 203 (-13) winning the 2012 NCAA Bowling Green Regional   ... (click for more)

DecoTurf Tennis: Walton Edges Baylor Gilrls, 4-3 for A Division Title

Top-seeded Walton (Ga.) defeated No.2 Baylor, 4-3, in the finals of the Girls A Division Saturday. Highlighted by Liz Norman’s (Walton) 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Baylor’s Drew Haskins at No.1 singles, Walton also picked up wins from No.4 Samantha Buyckx and No.5 Grace Gaskins, plus the doubles point to secure the win. Walton won Decoturf in 2015 and lost to Baylor last ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors