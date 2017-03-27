Cedric A. Williams, 38, Arrested For Multiple Burglaries

Monday, March 27, 2017





Cedric A. Williams, 38, responsible for four business burglaries, was arrested by Chattanooga Police. Teamwork, corroboration, and communication between three detectives working separate cases led to the arrest of the man targeting Hispanic-owned businesses in Chattanooga,, officials said.On Wednesday, March 8, Tienda Maya located at 1939 Central Ave. was burglarized. In that burglary various items of opportunity were stolen.One week later, March 15, The Stumble Inn, 2925 Rossville Blvd.and Tienda Ramirez, 2437 Rossville Blvd. were burglarized. In both burglaries a stolen truck was used during the break-in. The truck was later located and recovered.Then on March 23, another Hispanic business was burglarized. This time at El Paisani, 4700 Rossville Blvd. The suspect was caught on video and the detective working this case recognized him from previous arrests.The detective handling the El Paisani burglary went to Williams' home. During the search of the home, the detective found clothing the suspect was wearing during the burglary. The detective later located the Williams in the 1700 block of E. 23rd St. During questioning, he admitted to committing the burglary at El Paisani, along with the other burglaries. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.