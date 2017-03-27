Hamilton County Democrats Elect "New, Younger And Progressive" Leadership

Monday, March 27, 2017

The Hamilton County Democratic Party's biennial reorganization meeting held on Saturday at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall was a rout of the party's current establishment in favor of younger, more progressive leadership that more than doubled the regular number of attendees, said officials.

The "2017 Executive Committee Slate" chosen and nominated by established party regulars were: Mark Siedlecki, chairperson; Renda Washington, vice chairperson; Brett Spaulding, treasurer; and Lisa Berry, secretary.

Mr. Siedlecki was defeated by "progressive" congressional candidate Khristy Wilkinson, 79 to 99, and Jermaine JD Harper defeated Ms. Washington. Following this, the other nominees withdrew and declined nomination, leaving the field to Kate Sheets as secretary and Chris Moreland at treasurer.

Officials said the success of Ms. Wilkinson's insurgency has been attributed to her three Pre-Reorganization Rallies held around the county that brought in close to 100 new participants that elected themselves to many previously-vacant precinct positions.



