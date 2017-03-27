Kristy Wilkinson To Lead Hamilton County Democrats

Monday, March 27, 2017

HCDP officers for 2017-2019 are, from left, Kate M. Sheets, secretary; Christopher Moreland, treasurer; Khristy Wilkinson, chair; and Jermaine JD Harper, vice chair

Kristy Wilkinson was chosen as chairperson of the Hamilton County Democratic Party at its biennial reorganization meeting held on Saturday at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall.

Ms. Wilkinson, who ran for the state Senate and lost to Republican Todd Gardenhire after winning the Democratic primary, defeated Mark Siedleck 99-79.

Jermaine Harper defeated Renda Washington for vice chairperson.

Kate Sheets was chosen secretary and Chris Moreland treasurer after Brett Spaulding and Lisa Berry withdrew.



Ms. Wilkinson held three Pre-Reorganization Rallies around the county that brought in close to 100 new participants that elected themselves to many previously-vacant precinct positions, it was stated.