Monday, March 27, 2017

The Dalton Public Safety Commission will meet on Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m., at Dalton City Hall in the council chamber for its monthly meeting.

As part of its agenda, the commission is expected to name a new fire chief. Chief Bruce Satterfield announced his retirement in January and will be stepping aside on April 28.

The commission has interviewed three internal DFD candidates to replace him as chief.