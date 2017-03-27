Chattanooga Police Arrest West Virginia Man Wanted For Murder

Monday, March 27, 2017

Chattanooga Police located and arrested Charles Gardner, 26, wanted for the murder of James Patton, in Huntington, W.V., on Saturday.





2:10 p.m. on Monday. He was found in an apartment on the 3500 block of Dayton Boulevard. The suspect surrendered without incident. He will remain at the Hamilton County Jail until Huntington Police make transport arrangements for him. CPD acted on leads sent to investigators indicating the suspect was in the Chattanooga area. The suspect was located at





Chattanooga Police were assisted by the Red Bank Police, Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, TBI and Huntington, WV Police.





Gardner is charged with first- and second-degree murder.