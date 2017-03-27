 Monday, March 27, 2017 63.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


State Says "Beef" Between 2 Bloods Gangs Started Over A Female And Led Eventually To Shootings At College Hill Courts

Monday, March 27, 2017

The state presented testimony on Monday about a feud between two Bloods gangs that allegedly eventually led to a 16-year-old shooting up a unit at College Hill Courts - killing one woman, injuring another, leaving a child paralyzed and injuring a member of the other Bloods gang.

A city police gang expert said the bitter rift between the Athens Park Bloods based on the Southside and the Bounty Hunters Bloods began over a spat over a female.

He said Cortez Sims was a member of the Athens Park Bloods and he shot Marcel "Baby Watts" Christopher, a member of the Bounty Hunters.

The witness said that the mother of Sims, Shanika Ramsey, was shot earlier when a number of bullets were fired into her house on Pinelawn Avenue. Cortez Sims and his sister were inside the residence.

Sims is set to go to trial soon in the shooting of Christopher, the slaying of Talitha Bowman, the injury to the toddler and the shooting of Bianca Horton. Ms. Horton, who was set to be a key witness for the state against Sims, was later shot and killed. Her body was dumped by the side of a road.

Christopher was shot multiple times, including near the heart, the lungs and the stomach as well as the side, but he survived.

The gang expert said the incident that sparked a wave of violence started when several hundred people, including many gang members, crowded into Terry's Lounge on 6th Avenue. He said Martrel "Tricky Trel" Arnold had just gotten out of jail and was upset with Bobby Johnson, a leader of the Bounty Hunters. The witness said Arnold felt that Johnson "had been messing around with one of his girlfriends."

He said that night a fight broke out between the two Bloods sects and it "sparked a violent beef."

The witness said soon afterward shots were fired into a house on Central Avenue occupied by the aunt and uncle of an Athens Park Bloods member. The victims said they were told that the Bounty Hunters were responsible.

Then on Jan. 20, 2014, multiple shots were fired into a home on E. 50th Street with one of the shots killing 13-year-old Deontrey Southers, the step-son of Bobby Johnson. Athens Park Bloods were blamed.

The witness said since that time some want the feud to end, but he said, "Bobby Johnson has a vendetta against the Athens Park Bloods. He doesn't want it to end. He feels like it is still not even." 

On the day after the 13-year-old was killed, a house on Mulberry Street occupied by LaCharleston Haggard, an Athens Park Blood, was riddled with bullets. He said he had been targeted by the Bounty Hunters. His wife said she saw two men she knew as Bounty Hunters run through their back yard. One was carrying a rifle. Police found multiple shell casings, including rifle rounds.

Then 23-year-old Charles "Man Man" Jones, an Athens Park Blood, was gunned down on Fagan Street. The witness said someone from outside the home called out another man, but Jones went to the door and was shot and killed.

On Feb. 4, 2015, Quadarius Bowling, of the Bounty Hunters, was shot in the shoulder at his residence on W. 35th Street. He believed it was done by the Athens Park Bloods.

The incident in which the mother of Sims was shot was just 20 days later.

On Oct. 1, 2014, Lakita Bowling, mother of Quadarius Bowling, was shot as she drove with him on 4th Avenue. The witness said Quadarius Bowling was either targeted or shot at three different times.

Terrance Bivins, 28, was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2014, on Central Avenue. He was an Athens Park Blood.

On the first day of 2015, Deoaunte Dean, an Athens Park Blood, was killed on Dorris Street. The witness said it was carried out in the same way as some previous killings when someone from outside called a person out, then shot them. It was believed that the Bounty Hunters were responsible.

Just over two weeks later came the shooting in which Sims is charged.

The witness said Sims posted several Facebook photos in which he is seen with other Athens Park Bloods and he flashes their gang sign.

A tape was played of a call that Sims made from the jail to Cornelius "Pooh" Birdsong, a leader of the Bounty Hunters except for the 18 years he was away in prison. 

Birdsong said at one point of the ongoing feud that "War is war. Both of us are going to lose on both sides. It ain't worth it."

He said the other side was "trying to eliminate us."

The witness said most of those involved in the feud are now dead or in prison.

 

 

 

 

 


March 27, 2017

Bradley County Detectives Seek Information On Man Caught On Surveillance Video

March 27, 2017

Johnson City Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List; Charged With Rape Of Nursing Home Patient

March 27, 2017

Brown Charged In Home Invasion In Which Invaders Said They Were The Police


Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage. On March 25, patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda. Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee ... (click for more)

Police have charged Devante D. Brown with involvement in a home invasion in which the victims said the invaders hollered out that they were police. Brown, 24, of 2202 Elder St., is charged ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bradley County Detectives Seek Information On Man Caught On Surveillance Video

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage. On March 25, patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business located at 5668 South Lee Highway, in reference to a vehicle burglary. It was discovered a cell phone and car battery were taken out of a company vehicle which was in the parking lot. ... (click for more)

Johnson City Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List; Charged With Rape Of Nursing Home Patient

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda. Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the aggravated rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray. The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Central's Parrott Throttles Ooltewah With 1-Hit Shutout

Ooltewah looked like it was still on spring break. Central was sharp, Brooke Parrott dazzling, Mikayla Gill swung the bat well and the Lady Pounders played like an unbeaten, once-tied ballclub. Parrott threw a one-hit shutout – the hit was a wind-blown pop on the infield – and Gill slapped a two-run double off Kayla Boseman to right-center field in the third inning and ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Thumps Bledsoe Co., 11-1

The Notre Dame baseball team was in a race of a different kind Monday evening and the Fighting Irish came out on top in all three categories. Facing the Bledsoe County Warriors at Notre Dame’s Hunter Field, the Irish beat the rain, they got finished before dark and most importantly, beat the Warriors 11-1 in five innings as they improved to 4-2 overall with the same record in ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors