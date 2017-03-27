Brown Charged In Home Invasion In Which Invaders Said They Were The Police

Monday, March 27, 2017

Police have charged Devante D. Brown with involvement in a home invasion in which the victims said the invaders hollered out that they were police.

Brown, 24, of 2202 Elder St., is charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, aggravated assault and two counts of theft of property.

In the incident on March 13, Zachery Jimerson said he was staying with his friend, Dakota Dyer, at his home on Selcer Road. He said they heard screams outside "Chattanooga Police" and several men rushed in.

He said he was accosted by a white male wearing a bandana around his face. He said the man was very pale and had red hair.

He said the man screamed for his wallet as he was pointing a handgun at him. He said the man began to pistol whip him in the face.

He said the man cleaned out his wallet and told him they "didn't want to come back again."

Dakota Dyer and his girlfriend Kadie Stalyon said the men rushed in the residence after identifying themselves as police. He said there were men inside and about five outside.

He said all the men in the house had semi-automatic weapons.

He said he was grabbed and a gun was pointed at him. He was asked to lie down on the floor in the hallway. He said one of the invaders then kicked in a door to the room where Jimerson was staying. He said he could hear Jimerson being beaten in the next room.

He said one of the men spoke to him and apologized for coming into his home.

The invaders then left after taking about $600 from Dyer and an undisclosed amount from Jimerson.

Dyer said he looked outside and saw Colin Shannon, a longtime friend and schoolmate of both he and Jimerson.

He said he recognized the voice of Nathan Hunter Smith, also a longtime friend and schoolmate. He said he never saw his face because it was covered, but he said his voice is unmistakable.

Dyer said he was aware that Smith and Jimerson recently had problems over Jimerson's girlfriend's drink being spiked with something after a recent party.

Ms. Stalyon said just before the door was kicked she ran into a closet and covered herself with clothes as she was in fear for her life.

Police found a box of Marlboror Special Blend, which Dyer said is the brand regularly used by Smith.

Jimerson said the man in the bandana was definitely Smith.

He said a black male who took part in the home invasion was Devante Brown, identified as a friend of Colin Shannon.