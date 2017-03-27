Johnson City Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List; Charged With Rape Of Nursing Home Patient

Monday, March 27, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda.

Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the aggravated rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray. The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility.



Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

