 Monday, March 27, 2017 63.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Bradley County Detectives Seek Information On Man Caught On Surveillance Video

Monday, March 27, 2017

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage.

On March 25, patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business located at 5668 South Lee Highway, in reference to a vehicle burglary. It was discovered a cell phone and car battery were taken out of a company vehicle which was in the parking lot. Camera footage showed that in the early morning hours of that date a male jumped over the fence and made entry into the van. Additionally, the footage showed the male carrying the battery away from the vehicle. The following images are from the video footage recovered by investigating detectives.

Anybody with information regarding the theft and/or identity of the male suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336.


March 27, 2017

Bradley County Detectives Seek Information On Man Caught On Surveillance Video

March 27, 2017

Johnson City Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List; Charged With Rape Of Nursing Home Patient

March 27, 2017

Brown Charged In Home Invasion In Which Invaders Said They Were The Police


Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage. On March 25, patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda. Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee ... (click for more)

Police have charged Devante D. Brown with involvement in a home invasion in which the victims said the invaders hollered out that they were police. Brown, 24, of 2202 Elder St., is charged ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bradley County Detectives Seek Information On Man Caught On Surveillance Video

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage. On March 25, patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business located at 5668 South Lee Highway, in reference to a vehicle burglary. It was discovered a cell phone and car battery were taken out of a company vehicle which was in the parking lot. ... (click for more)

Johnson City Man Added To TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List; Charged With Rape Of Nursing Home Patient

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda. Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the aggravated rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray. The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Library Comes Alive

I am pretty positive that I haven’t stepped foot in a library in the last 50 years. Between the ever-widening Internet, with all of its search engines and infinite resources, I have got about as much use for a library as I would if I read a book about a transgender person. I have neither the time or inclination. Be like trying to teach a pig to sing – the pig always get bored. ... (click for more)

Sports

Central's Parrott Throttles Ooltewah With 1-Hit Shutout

Ooltewah looked like it was still on spring break. Central was sharp, Brooke Parrott dazzling, Mikayla Gill swung the bat well and the Lady Pounders played like an unbeaten, once-tied ballclub. Parrott threw a one-hit shutout – the hit was a wind-blown pop on the infield – and Gill slapped a two-run double off Kayla Boseman to right-center field in the third inning and ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Thumps Bledsoe Co., 11-1

The Notre Dame baseball team was in a race of a different kind Monday evening and the Fighting Irish came out on top in all three categories. Facing the Bledsoe County Warriors at Notre Dame’s Hunter Field, the Irish beat the rain, they got finished before dark and most importantly, beat the Warriors 11-1 in five innings as they improved to 4-2 overall with the same record in ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors