Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BANTHER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
BOHANNON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1915 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBARTION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
BOLES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
18 RATBUN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BOWLING, SHANE MURRAY
2803 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BRYANT, JEREL D
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL
2263 STRAWHILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
472 B VAN DAVIS RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONDRA, KEVAN LEE
2137 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
COOPER, TIMOTHY JEROME
3225 OLD TASSO RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CURRIE, JARRETT PATRICK
3931 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CURTIS, RON ALLEN
285 PARKER DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
5000 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY )
---
DAVIS, COREY LADON
1208 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, SARAH ELIZABETH
6752 ARDIS LANE LT 12 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DOWNS, EMILY BROOKE
193 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SALES OF TABACCO TO MINOR
---
FOWLER, JOSEPH
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARDNER, CHARLES WADE
301 3RD STREET EAST SOUTH POINT,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GEORGE, MASON JARED
705 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
---
GIBBENS, DAVID J
5238 DORSEY STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ
917 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINE
---
HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE
131 DEMPSEY ROAD WOTHA, 37397
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE
9209 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 373411000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, SHANTE MONIKE
1900 TINSLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL
8331 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
HAYES, STACY LATREACE
1510 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HODGES, CATHERINE
3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE
779 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
70 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE
6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LINEBERRY, BRIANNA NICOLE
1525 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE APT 502 CLEVELAND, 373113333
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYNN, JANICE RUTH
9215 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCCOWAN, JOSHUA KAREEM
1215 BROAD STREET SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
2419 N. CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL
592 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
MOSLEY, KWANE
35 OCEAN AVE BROOKLYN, 11206
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
NICHOLSON, ERIC L
1701 116 VIRGINIA BEACH VIRGINIA BEACH,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PAGLENO, CHRISTI MICHELLE
4270 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
2166 CAMDEN OAKS APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE
106 ERNEST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT (DOMESTIC)
---
PYBURN, DAVID LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTIE CAROL
211 WEST IOWA AVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE
8 BUCK SHOT RD YOUNG HARRIS,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE
1204 LOGAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ERIC QUINN
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
8439 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000.00
---
TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN
7736 B HOLIDAY HILLS CR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEAGUE, DOYLE E
3185 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TERRY, TARAI TASHAUN
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
WARNER, TYLER ADAM
128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
WEIMER, WAYNE WILLIAM
2205 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILKES, DEANGELO DEWAYNE
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
823 W 12TH ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILSON, JOSHUA AARON
2016 POND MEADOW RD SOMERSET, 42503
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BANTHER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/14/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|BOHANNON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBARTION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|BOLES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
|
|BRYANT, JEREL D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONDRA, KEVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|COOPER, TIMOTHY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CURRIE, JARRETT PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY )
|
|DAVIS, COREY LADON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAVIS, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DOWNS, EMILY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- SALES OF TABACCO TO MINOR
|
|FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARDNER, CHARLES WADE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GEORGE, MASON JARED
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
|
|GIBBENS, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, SHANTE MONIKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/05/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|HAYES, STACY LATREACE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HODGES, CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/10/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LINEBERRY, BRIANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
|
|LYNN, JANICE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCCOWAN, JOSHUA KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
|
|MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|MOSLEY, KWANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF SERVICES
|
|PAGLENO, CHRISTI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PETERS, COREY DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTIE CAROL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
|
|SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, ERIC QUINN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT UNDER $1000.00
|
|TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TEAGUE, DOYLE E
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 12/25/1940
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TERRY, TARAI TASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
|
|WARNER, TYLER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|WEIMER, WAYNE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILKES, DEANGELO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILSON, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|