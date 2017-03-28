Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

OR MANUFACTURING)---DOWNS, EMILY BROOKE193 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySALES OF TABACCO TO MINOR---FOWLER, JOSEPH8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARDNER, CHARLES WADE301 3RD STREET EAST SOUTH POINT,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GEORGE, MASON JARED705 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT---GIBBENS, DAVID J5238 DORSEY STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ917 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINE---HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE131 DEMPSEY ROAD WOTHA, 37397Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE9209 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 373411000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARRIS, SHANTE MONIKE1900 TINSLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL8331 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---HAYES, STACY LATREACE1510 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHITHEFT OF PROPERTY---HODGES, CATHERINE3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE779 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL70 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION---LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---LINEBERRY, BRIANNA NICOLE1525 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE APT 502 CLEVELAND, 373113333Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTSREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---LYNN, JANICE RUTH9215 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MCCOWAN, JOSHUA KAREEM1215 BROAD STREET SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO2419 N. CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA---MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL592 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)---MOSLEY, KWANE35 OCEAN AVE BROOKLYN, 11206Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF SERVICES---NICHOLSON, ERIC L1701 116 VIRGINIA BEACH VIRGINIA BEACH,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PAGLENO, CHRISTI MICHELLE4270 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE2166 CAMDEN OAKS APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE106 ERNEST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT (DOMESTIC)---PYBURN, DAVID LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---ROBERTS, CHRISTIE CAROL211 WEST IOWA AVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )---SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE8 BUCK SHOT RD YOUNG HARRIS,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE1204 LOGAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, ERIC QUINN11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, HEATHER MARIE8439 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT UNDER $1000.00---TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN7736 B HOLIDAY HILLS CR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TEAGUE, DOYLE E3185 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TERRY, TARAI TASHAUN30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA---WARNER, TYLER ADAM128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---WEIMER, WAYNE WILLIAM2205 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILKES, DEANGELO DEWAYNE3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12TH ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESSPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILSON, JOSHUA AARON2016 POND MEADOW RD SOMERSET, 42503Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BANTHER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/14/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST) BOHANNON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBARTION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN BOLES, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) BRYANT, JEREL D

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONDRA, KEVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE COOPER, TIMOTHY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CURRIE, JARRETT PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY ) DAVIS, COREY LADON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DAVIS, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DOWNS, EMILY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

SALES OF TABACCO TO MINOR FOWLER, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARDNER, CHARLES WADE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GEORGE, MASON JARED

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT GIBBENS, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, SHANTE MONIKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/05/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HAYES, STACY LATREACE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

THEFT OF PROPERTY HODGES, CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/10/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT





LINEBERRY, BRIANNA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER LYNN, JANICE RUTH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/12/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCCOWAN, JOSHUA KAREEM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) MOSLEY, KWANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF SERVICES PAGLENO, CHRISTI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PETERS, COREY DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT (DOMESTIC) ROBERTS, CHRISTIE CAROL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR ) SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, ERIC QUINN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1000.00 TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TEAGUE, DOYLE E

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 12/25/1940

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TERRY, TARAI TASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/28/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA



