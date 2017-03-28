Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 58.6°F   rain   Light Rain

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BANTHER, WILLIAM DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
BOHANNON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1915 SANDER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBARTION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
BOLES, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
18 RATBUN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BOWLING, SHANE MURRAY 
2803 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BRYANT, JEREL D 
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURGER, JILLIAN RACHEL 
2263 STRAWHILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
BUSH, WILLIAM PAUL 
472 B VAN DAVIS RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONDRA, KEVAN LEE 
2137 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
COOPER, TIMOTHY JEROME 
3225 OLD TASSO RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL 
583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CURRIE, JARRETT PATRICK 
3931 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CURTIS, RON ALLEN 
285 PARKER DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
5000 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY )
---
DAVIS, COREY LADON 
1208 JARVIS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, SARAH ELIZABETH 
6752 ARDIS LANE LT 12 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DOWNS, EMILY BROOKE 
193 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SALES OF TABACCO TO MINOR
---
FOWLER, JOSEPH 
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARDNER, CHARLES WADE 
301 3RD STREET EAST SOUTH POINT, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GEORGE, MASON JARED 
705 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
---
GIBBENS, DAVID J 
5238 DORSEY STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE 
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ 
917 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-COCAINE
---
HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE 
131 DEMPSEY ROAD WOTHA, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE 
9209 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 373411000 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, SHANTE MONIKE 
1900 TINSLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL 
8331 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
HAYES, STACY LATREACE 
1510 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKE LICENSE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HODGES, CATHERINE 
3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM 
519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, TEAOSHA NICOLE 
779 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON 
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL 
70 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LANGSTON, DEVIN WANYA 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES 
2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
LEWIS, TERRENCE DEWAYNE 
6625 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LINEBERRY, BRIANNA NICOLE 
1525 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE APT 502 CLEVELAND, 373113333 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LYNN, JANICE RUTH 
9215 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCCOWAN, JOSHUA KAREEM 
1215 BROAD STREET SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO 
2419 N. CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL 
592 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
MOSLEY, KWANE 
35 OCEAN AVE BROOKLYN, 11206 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
NICHOLSON, ERIC L 
1701 116 VIRGINIA BEACH VIRGINIA BEACH, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PAGLENO, CHRISTI MICHELLE 
4270 BONNY OATS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE 
2166 CAMDEN OAKS APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE 
106 ERNEST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PETERS, COREY DEMOND 
823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT (DOMESTIC)
---
PYBURN, DAVID LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTIE CAROL 
211 WEST IOWA AVE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE 
8 BUCK SHOT RD YOUNG HARRIS, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE 
1204 LOGAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, ERIC QUINN 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, HEATHER MARIE 
8439 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000.00
---
TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN 
7736 B HOLIDAY HILLS CR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TEAGUE, DOYLE E 
3185 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TERRY, TARAI TASHAUN 
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA 
4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
WARNER, TYLER ADAM 
128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
WEIMER, WAYNE WILLIAM 
2205 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILKES, DEANGELO DEWAYNE 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
823 W 12TH ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILSON, JOSHUA AARON 
2016 POND MEADOW RD SOMERSET, 42503 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

