Cycling Facility And Athletic Performance Lab With 1-Mile Cycling Track To Open In Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A cycling facility and athletic performance lab is set to open in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Intercontinental Development (CID) officials said the large community resource project is finally coming to fruition.

The CID Center has partnered directly with UTC to open a research center and public use facility; complete with a performance lab and a one-mile, paved, closed-course cycling track.

Officials said the CID Center will offer a safe and convenient location for cyclists to ride and train.

CID will be hosting a public press conference on Tuesday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m.at the UTC/TVA CETE Facility at 4905 Amnicola Highway to announce details.

Then the one-mile track will be open for riding until 5 p.m.

CID invites all attendees to bring their bicycles and go for a spin.

CID is also inviting local businesses and organizations to attend the press conference as well.

Andy Sweet, co-founder of CID, said, “CID is about building a community; a community of healthy people who are supported by knowledge, safety, and innovation. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to learn and experience new things, and to improve themselves, which is why CID has such a strong mission in youth development and community outreach.”

Dr. Daniel Pack, UTC Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, said, "Knowledge is power, and in a time when academia, research, and business have become siloed apart from each other, this partnership aims to bring them back together for the betterment of our Chattanooga community and beyond. This collaboration with CID and offering access to our one-of- a-kind TVA research facility will afford the Chattanooga community an opportunity to experience something that most likely will garner national attention and international exposure.”

Chattanooga Intercontinental Development is a Chattanooga-based 501(c)(3) non-profit research and community outreach business focused around the sport of cycling, but not exclusive to cycling.