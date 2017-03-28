 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Cycling Facility And Athletic Performance Lab With 1-Mile Cycling Track To Open In Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A cycling facility and athletic performance lab is set to open in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Intercontinental Development (CID) officials said the large community resource project is finally coming to fruition.

The CID Center has partnered directly with UTC to open a research center and public use facility; complete with a performance lab and a one-mile, paved, closed-course cycling track.

Officials said the CID Center will offer a safe and convenient location for cyclists to ride and train.

CID will be hosting a public press conference on Tuesday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m.at the UTC/TVA CETE Facility at 4905 Amnicola Highway to announce details.

Then the one-mile track will be open for riding until 5 p.m.

CID invites all attendees to bring their bicycles and go for a spin.

CID is also inviting local businesses and organizations to attend the press conference as well.

Andy Sweet, co-founder of CID, said, “CID is about building a community; a community of healthy people who are supported by knowledge, safety, and innovation. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to learn and experience new things, and to improve themselves, which is why CID has such a strong mission in youth development and community outreach.”

Dr. Daniel Pack, UTC Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, said, "Knowledge is power, and in a time when academia, research, and business have become siloed apart from each other, this partnership aims to bring them back together for the betterment of our Chattanooga community and beyond. This collaboration with CID and offering access to our one-of- a-kind TVA research facility will afford the Chattanooga community an opportunity to experience something that most likely will garner national attention and international exposure.”

Chattanooga Intercontinental Development is a Chattanooga-based 501(c)(3) non-profit research and community outreach business focused around the sport of cycling, but not exclusive to cycling.


March 28, 2017

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a short pursuit that ultimately led to the suspect crashing his vehicle.     The pursuit began when a deputy noticed a vehicle ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted unanimously to confirm Todd Pangle as the Dalton Fire Chief at its monthly meeting this morning. Mr. Pangle has served the fire department nearly 20 ... (click for more)

A woman who was selling meth from a Cleveland, Tn., motel room has pleaded guilty in Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. Kimberly Pickett appeared before Judge ... (click for more)


Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a short pursuit that ultimately led to the suspect crashing his vehicle.     The pursuit began when a deputy noticed a vehicle being driven by a suspect that was routinely wanted for warrants on Colorado Street. When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away and refused to stop.   Deputies ... (click for more)

Todd Pangle Named Dalton Fire Chief

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted unanimously to confirm Todd Pangle as the Dalton Fire Chief at its monthly meeting this morning. Mr. Pangle has served the fire department nearly 20 years and has been the Deputy Fire Chief since March 2015. He was one of three candidates to replace Chief Bruce Satterfield, who is retiring at the end of April. Mr. Pangle rose through ... (click for more)

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Yes, I Loved West

One of my most beloved friends died early Saturday morning at the age of 67. Then again, West Oehmig’s only brother – King – died a couple of years ago at 63 so it wasn’t by happenstance I remembered Abraham Lincoln’s famous line: “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” Here are two brothers who lived larger than any other pair I can ... (click for more)

Central's Parrott Throttles Ooltewah With 1-Hit Shutout

Ooltewah looked like it was still on spring break. Central was sharp, Brooke Parrott dazzling, Mikayla Gill swung the bat well and the Lady Pounders played like an unbeaten, once-tied ballclub. Parrott threw a one-hit shutout – the hit was a wind-blown pop on the infield – and Gill slapped a two-run double off Kayla Boseman to right-center field in the third inning and ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Thumps Bledsoe Co., 11-1

The Notre Dame baseball team was in a race of a different kind Monday evening and the Fighting Irish came out on top in all three categories. Facing the Bledsoe County Warriors at Notre Dame’s Hunter Field, the Irish beat the rain, they got finished before dark and most importantly, beat the Warriors 11-1 in five innings as they improved to 4-2 overall with the same record in ... (click for more)


