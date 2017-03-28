 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Woman Who Was Selling Meth From Cleveland Motel Room Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A woman who was selling meth from a Cleveland, Tn., motel room has pleaded guilty in Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

Kimberly Pickett appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

She faces at least 10 years in prison at sentencing on June 26, prosecutors said.

Agents last June were told that a female named Kim was selling meth at the Colonial Inn. Agents who entered the room could smell marijuana. Inside her pocketbook was a black bag containing seven grams of meth, two bags of marijuana, a glass bottle containing three pills, a large plastic scoop with meth residue and a set of digital scales.

There was another bag inside the pocketbook that contained a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol along with a magazine that was loaded with live rounds.

Agents also found hand-written drug notes and $4,189 in cash bound with a rubber band.

A safe in the room contained another bag with a gram of meth, digital scales, baggies and 10 Ecstasy pills.

She told agents she made about $100 per ounce of meth and would normally buy 4-8 ounces from a source in Ringgold, Ga., 2-3 times a week. She said she had been doing so for a few months.

She said she had the gun because she was a single female who sold meth and she had been robbed before.

The gun was checked and came back stolen through the Rossville, Ga., Police Department.

 


