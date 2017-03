Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Police have charged 42-year-old Michael Craig Gervais with child rape and child abuse and neglect.

Police said an investigation began after a young girl said he was molesting her.

Gervais was told to come to a meeting about the allegations on Feb. 24, but he did not show up.

Attempts were made to contact him at his siding business (Side Rite), but no one answered the phone.

He was finally taken into custody