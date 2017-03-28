Sean Hale, 25, Sought In Murder Of Thomas Creek, 34, In Polk County

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives began an investigation on March 23, into the disappearance of Thomas Creek, Jr., 34, who was reported missing by a family member.

Information received by investigators revealed that foul play might have been involved in his disappearance. Further investigation led them to a remote area of Polk County where detectives discovered the body of Mr. Creek. Witness statements confirmed that Mr. Creek had been missing since March 14. The victim’s death has been determined to be a homicide.

Investigators believe that Sean Scott Hale is responsible for the disappearance and murder of Thomas Creek, Jr. A first-degree murder warrant is currently active for suspect Sean Hale, 26.

An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine exact manner of death.

Any person with further information regarding this crime and/or the location of Sean Scott Hale is urged to contact Detective Andy Wattenbarger at 423-559-3392.