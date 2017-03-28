 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 74.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Witnesses Say Jablonski Slugged Waffle House Cook, Ran Over Man In Parking Lot, Stole Car, Then Put Gun To Face Of Man At Duplex

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Theodore Jablonski in court
Theodore Jablonski in court
Witnesses testified on Tuesday that 34-year-old Theodore Jablonski slugged a Waffle House cook, stole a car, ran over a man twice with the car, then went to a Hixson duplex and put a gun to a man who was lying in bed.
 
A host of charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Jablonski by General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell.
 
She also ordered into execution time he was facing on prior cases in which he had received probation. Prosecutor Cameron Williams said that will amount to consecutive terms of 11 months and 29 days in the workhouse.

 

In the bizarre string of incidents on Feb. 18, a cook at the Waffle House on Highway 153 said Jablonski came in with a female and another man. He said he was friends with Jablonski as they both had gone through Drug Court. He said when he had seen him earlier that Jablonski "told me he loved me and was proud of me."

 

The cook said he could tell that Jablonski had relapsed and was high on something.

 

He said he was at the grill when Jablonski went around the counter and, without warning, hit him in the face with his fist.

 

The witness said Jablonski then knocked off some plates and glasses as he left.

 

A woman told of a man who had tattoos on his face and arms taking her maroon Hyundai from her outside the Waffle House.

 

Two brothers who are Waffle House regulars witnessed the attack on the cook and went outside to try to stop the assailant.

 

Tyler Hughey, who formerly worked at the sheriff's office, said he got out his gun and told the man that police had been called and he was not leaving. He said at the same time his brother was at the rear of the stolen vehicle getting the license plate.

 

He said Jablonski suddenly backed up toward his brother, who was able to get out of the way. But he said he then drove forward, knocking him down and running over his knee. The man then backed up and came at him again - this time hitting him in the side as his brother tried to lift him out of the way.

He said the incident left him with a torn ligament in his knee and a bulging disc in his back. He said he is facing surgery on his back and possible surgery on his knee.

Garrison Fogtman, who lives in a duplex on Clear Creek Road, said he was lying in bed about 10:30 a.m. when a man suddenly appeared. He said the man told him, "I'm going to take that" and helped himself to his cell phone.

He said the man, who was armed with a handgun, then asked if he had money in the house. He said he told him he did not.

That caused the man to become agitated and he first put the gun to his own head, the witness said.

"I thought he was going to shoot himself. Then he became more agitated and pressed the gun against my cheek," it was testified. 

He said he gave the man his set of keys and he finally left after looking around the duplex and taking a couple of jackets and an empty back pack as well as the phone.

The victim said he went to the other side of the duplex and was able to call police and use a phone to locate his phone by GPS. It was in a wooded area behind a grocery store about a quarter mile away. Police went to that location and took Jablonski into custody. 

The Hyundai was found abandoned at the Holiday Bowl in Hixson. The owner said a side mirror was broken off and there was other damage, including the tires.  


