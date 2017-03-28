 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 81.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Woman In Fraud Case

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to rip off nearly $2,000 from a couple in Texas. The transaction was recorded on a bank’s surveillance system.

The crime was reported to Dalton investigators on March 23, by Regions Bank’s security division. The crime occurred in late January entered the Regions location on West Walnut Avenue and attempted to make a withdrawal from a savings account belonging to a couple that lives in Rowlett, Tx. The suspect presented a Texas driver’s license belonging to the wife who did not have access to the savings account. That driver’s license was later determined to be a fake. The suspect then presented information for the Texas couple’s joint checking account and requested to withdraw $1,900 from that account instead. The suspect wore a pink cast on her right wrist and asked for the bank teller to fill out the withdrawal slip, complaining the injury made her unable to write well. The teller completed the form and the suspect forged a signature on the slip.

The Texas victims’ bank account information has also been used at Regions Bank locations in Texas and Florida and it is unclear how their account was compromised. The suspect in the Dalton case is a white female who appears to be in her late 30s or 40s with sandy blonde hair which she wore in a messy pony tail. She wore a pink cast on her wrist.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact Detective John Helton at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 143.


Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested In Washington, D.C.

