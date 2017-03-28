 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 75.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Senior Living Apartment Complex On Highway 58; 1 Resident Falls During Evacuation

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A fire broke out at a senior living facility on Highway 58 Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:50 p.m., several agencies responded to the Silver Tree apartments (formerly known as Napfe Towers) at 5465 Highway 58.

Th Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the sixth floor of the nine-story building. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional apparatus and manpower. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, East Ridge Fire Department, and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene. The Red Bank Fire Department, Bradley County Fire Rescue, Cleveland Fire Department and Rossville Fire Department responded to the Highway 58 area to stage for any additional emergency calls in their district.

Since the elevators were shut down for safety reason, firefighters climbed six flights of stairs to find heavy smoke and fire coming from apartment 601. Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes and contained the fire to the front room of the apartment. Fire officials confirmed all residents evacuated the building with only one injury and were placed temporarily at a nearby gazebo area.

Firefighters were ventilating the fifth floor through the ninth floor, which suffered from heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire in apartment 601 is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Damages are unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross will be on the scene and will work with the building manager of Silver Tree apartments in the event residents will need temporary housing.

Silver Living Management reports five apartments will not be "livable" due to the heavy smoke. However, the residents of the five units will be able to stay at Silver Living on another floor of the complex due to vacancies. Silver Living Management and The American Red Cross will assist these five residents with their emergency needs.

A resident fell during the evacuation process and was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with minor injuries.

The three-alarm fire consisted of the following: 10 engines, three ladder trucks, an air truck, a rehab truck and a rescue truck.


