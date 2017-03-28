 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 75.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Employee Who Was Terminated By WUTC After Legislator Complaints To Take Part In Protest At UTC

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A former employee of WUTC who was fired after state legislator complaints over a story will take part in a protest of the action on Wednesday.

UTC Student Activists For Equality said the 3 p.m. protest will begin outside Hunter Hall and march to the doors of the WUTC office at Cadek Hall. 

They said there will be several community members speaking, including Jacqui Helbert, "who was unfairly terminated from WUTC."

The group said Ms. Helbert "was terminated from WUTC after reporting about Senator Mike Bell and Rep.

Kevin Brooks meeting with students in the Cleveland High School Gay-Straight Alliance. After the story was broadcast, Bell, State Rep. Todd Gardenhire and other politicians pressured WUTC to remove the story and fire Helbert. The firing of Helbert violates First Amendment rights, freedom of the press, and the rights of transgender people."


March 28, 2017

Corker Sees Opportunity For Comprehensive U.S. Approach To Iran

March 28, 2017

Employee Who Was Terminated By WUTC After Legislator Complaints To Take Part In Protest At UTC

March 28, 2017

Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested In Washington, D.C.


During a hearing to examine U.S. policy toward Iran in the Trump administration, Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday warned of Iran’s increasingly ... (click for more)

A former employee of WUTC who was fired after state legislator complaints over a story will take part in a protest of the action on Wednesday. UTC Student Activists For Equality said the 3 ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office was informed by the Washington, D.C. Police Department that El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested for his involvement in a first-degree murder in Washington, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Employee Who Was Terminated By WUTC After Legislator Complaints To Take Part In Protest At UTC

A former employee of WUTC who was fired after state legislator complaints over a story will take part in a protest of the action on Wednesday. UTC Student Activists For Equality said the 3 p.m. protest will begin outside Hunter Hall and march to the doors of the WUTC office at Cadek Hall.  They said there will be several community members speaking, including Jacqui ... (click for more)

Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested In Washington, D.C.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office was informed by the Washington, D.C. Police Department that El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested for his involvement in a first-degree murder in Washington, D.C. Further investigation by detectives determined the male had several aliases which include Elie Brown and Elhadji Alpha Madiou Toure, who is wanted by the agency for an outstanding ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Yes, I Loved West

One of my most beloved friends died early Saturday morning at the age of 67. Then again, West Oehmig’s only brother – King – died a couple of years ago at 63 so it wasn’t by happenstance I remembered Abraham Lincoln’s famous line: “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” Here are two brothers who lived larger than any other pair I can ... (click for more)

Sports

Central's Parrott Throttles Ooltewah With 1-Hit Shutout

Ooltewah looked like it was still on spring break. Central was sharp, Brooke Parrott dazzling, Mikayla Gill swung the bat well and the Lady Pounders played like an unbeaten, once-tied ballclub. Parrott threw a one-hit shutout – the hit was a wind-blown pop on the infield – and Gill slapped a two-run double off Kayla Boseman to right-center field in the third inning and ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Thumps Bledsoe Co., 11-1

The Notre Dame baseball team was in a race of a different kind Monday evening and the Fighting Irish came out on top in all three categories. Facing the Bledsoe County Warriors at Notre Dame’s Hunter Field, the Irish beat the rain, they got finished before dark and most importantly, beat the Warriors 11-1 in five innings as they improved to 4-2 overall with the same record in ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors