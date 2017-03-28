Employee Who Was Terminated By WUTC After Legislator Complaints To Take Part In Protest At UTC

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A former employee of WUTC who was fired after state legislator complaints over a story will take part in a protest of the action on Wednesday.

UTC Student Activists For Equality said the 3 p.m. protest will begin outside Hunter Hall and march to the doors of the WUTC office at Cadek Hall.



They said there will be several community members speaking, including Jacqui Helbert, "who was unfairly terminated from WUTC."



The group said Ms. Helbert "was terminated from WUTC after reporting about Senator Mike Bell and Rep.

Kevin Brooks meeting with students in the Cleveland High School Gay-Straight Alliance. After the story was broadcast, Bell, State Rep. Todd Gardenhire and other politicians pressured WUTC to remove the story and fire Helbert. The firing of Helbert violates First Amendment rights, freedom of the press, and the rights of transgender people."