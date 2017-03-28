City To Carry Out Green Infrastructure Demonstration Project In Highland Park

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The city is planning a green infrastructure demonstration project in Highland Park, including a make-over of Anderson Avenue.

Thomas Brothers Construction Company has the contract for the $1.9 million project.

Chris Palmer of Jacobs Engineering said it is a required project under the city's Consent Decree ordered by the EPA related to sewage overflows.

He said it will include relocating the sewer line in that area, tree plantings, use of pervious pavement and other "green" components.

Anderson Avenue will get a new look, including an island in the middle.

One aspect will be steps to reduce flooding, it was stated.

It would also improve the condition of Dobbs Branch.

Another project approved by the City Council involves separating a combined sewer/stormwater line at Central Avenue near the Erlanger campus.

City Engineer Bill Payne said this would be carried out during construction of the Central Avenue Extension that is due to go from Third Street to a connection with Amnicola Highway.

He said engineers plan to take advantage of the road work to separate the combined lines.

Instead, the stormwater portion would be channeled down to nearby Citico Creek.

Mr. Payne said the project would serve a 500-acre basin.

He said it would have spurs into other sections of the basin.

Ragan Smith Associates will design the project for $375,700.