Work Set To Start On Miracle League Field At Warner Park In April

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

A Miracle League field for Chattanooga is finally set to get underway in April.

Greta Hayes, who oversees city recreation, said the field should be completed in about three months.

It will be at Warner Park where there is now an open area near other ball fields.

Ms. Hayes said scheduling of the games will be run through the city. She said the field will be available to the city when not in use by the Miracle League.

Ground was broken at the field last May and it was scheduled to open in October, but it did not due to lack of funds.

It was noted that Kim Chapman Nolan and the board members have been working tirelessly to raise enough money for this "Field of Dreams" to become a reality. 

The field gives opportunities for children with disabilities to play baseball. The surface is a special rubber that makes it easier to get from base to base. The field is completely flat which is important for children with walkers, crutches, wheelchairs and prosthetics. Everyone bats and scores, and players have a "buddy" to help them around the bases

Ms. Hayes said the city plans to have games going on at the Miracle Field at the same time as other games to make it more inclusive.


