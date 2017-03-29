Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

2407 HICKERY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BAILEY, AMANDA NICOLE

1208 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BAKER, RUTH LEE

PO BOX 71931 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO

6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PARKING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

---

BEERS, CYNTHIA JOYCE

4740A NORTHCROSS ROAD HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER131 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE3504 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---BLANKS, TORY JAMES5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROOKS, ROBERT MELVIN8471 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BURCHETT, JESSE LEE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT416 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---BURNETTE, TONY A4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BUSH, NIDARIOUS1611 MONTERAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN1900 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN612 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT---CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH1013 WEST STEWART STREET OWOSSO, 48867Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE IMPRISONMENT---COMBS, CARRIE LYNN808 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---COX, DARUS LEWANE1911 S.WATKINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COY, JEREMY ROBERT3513 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CROSBY, DARRON A563 UNION FORK ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---DOVE, BRANDON WESLEY8108 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON1809 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---FUQUA, CRAIG KENNETH425 CARDINAL ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GERVAIS, MICHEAL CRAIG219 SERENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD RAPECHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---GOLDSMITH, JOSEPH FRANK1219 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE1911 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER3029 MERRYDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HERRELL, EMILY CATHERINE1511 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR/COMPLY---HORNE, BRADLEY PAUL407 PARK AVENUE LEBANON, 37087Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER1807 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE1001 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )---JONES, LESLIE TERRELL358 TANGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---KISSNER, MORGAN GENNE129 WOODIE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---LANG, MARGARET ELIZABETH824 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING)---LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR5241 LOMINICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ---LOWERY, DESONDRIA R1249 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LUDWIG, OCTAVIOUS1401 RICHARD DALTON, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MACIAS, CAMERON ALEXANDER2650 71ST CIR APT 101 VERO BEACH, 32966Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000ASSAULT ON POLICEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARTIN, CASEY LYNN1132 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---MILLER, RICHARD BRYAN4805 MCCALLIE AVENUE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL2156 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW #2 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP---NUCKOLLS, JOHN MILTON1175 PINEVILLE ROAD APT 98 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PELL, DUSTIN EUGENE2320 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR723 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROBINSON, KEVIN2512 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---SANFORD, MALIK J2305 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, KIMBERLY DIANE175 MILLER COVE CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE708 W. 47TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNECURRENTLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALACIOUS MISCHI---SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO2616 HOPE VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---TATE, ARIEL MARISSAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WELLINGTON, STEVE ALAN2406 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILKEY, LEBRON ROY8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---WILSON, BRIAN JOHN2909 WILLIAMSBURGS PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURT---WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN51 EAST AVE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BAKER, RUTH LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/07/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PARKING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC BEERS, CYNTHIA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURCHETT, JESSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURNETTE, TONY A

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUSH, NIDARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT COMBS, CARRIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 COX, DARUS LEWANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COY, JEREMY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CROSBY, DARRON A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/11/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOVE, BRANDON WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FUQUA, CRAIG KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GERVAIS, MICHEAL CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD RAPE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERRELL, EMILY CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/17/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR/COMPLY HORNE, BRADLEY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/19/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )

JONES, LESLIE TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION KISSNER, MORGAN GENNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LANG, MARGARET ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING) LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ LOWERY, DESONDRIA R

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUDWIG, OCTAVIOUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MILLER, RICHARD BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/14/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP

NUCKOLLS, JOHN MILTON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PELL, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROBINSON, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMITH, KIMBERLY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC TATE, ARIEL MARISSA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WELLINGTON, STEVE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, LEBRON ROY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY