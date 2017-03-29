 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 53.1°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK 
2407 HICKERY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BAILEY, AMANDA NICOLE 
1208 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BAKER, RUTH LEE 
PO BOX 71931 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO 
6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PARKING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
BEERS, CYNTHIA JOYCE 
4740A NORTHCROSS ROAD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER 
131 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE 
3504 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLANKS, TORY JAMES 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, ROBERT MELVIN 
8471 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW 
6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURCHETT, JESSE LEE 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT416 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURNETTE, TONY A 
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUSH, NIDARIOUS 
1611 MONTERAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN 
1900 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN 
612 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH 
1013 WEST STEWART STREET OWOSSO, 48867 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
COMBS, CARRIE LYNN 
808 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
COX, DARUS LEWANE 
1911 S.WATKINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COY, JEREMY ROBERT 
3513 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CROSBY, DARRON A 
563 UNION FORK ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER 
5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DOVE, BRANDON WESLEY 
8108 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON 
1809 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
FUQUA, CRAIG KENNETH 
425 CARDINAL ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GERVAIS, MICHEAL CRAIG 
219 SERENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RAPE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
GOLDSMITH, JOSEPH FRANK 
1219 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS 
341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1911 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER 
3029 MERRYDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERRELL, EMILY CATHERINE 
1511 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR/COMPLY
---
HORNE, BRADLEY PAUL 
407 PARK AVENUE LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER 
1807 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE 
1001 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )
---
JONES, LESLIE TERRELL 
358 TANGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
KISSNER, MORGAN GENNE 
129 WOODIE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
LANG, MARGARET ELIZABETH 
824 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL 
1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING)
---
LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR 
5241 LOMINICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
LOWERY, DESONDRIA R 
1249 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUDWIG, OCTAVIOUS 
1401 RICHARD DALTON, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MACIAS, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
2650 71ST CIR APT 101 VERO BEACH, 32966 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
ASSAULT ON POLICE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, CASEY LYNN 
1132 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MILLER, RICHARD BRYAN 
4805 MCCALLIE AVENUE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL 
2156 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW #2 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
NUCKOLLS, JOHN MILTON 
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD APT 98 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PELL, DUSTIN EUGENE 
2320 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR 
723 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROBINSON, KEVIN 
2512 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
SANFORD, MALIK J 
2305 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, KIMBERLY DIANE 
175 MILLER COVE CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE 
708 W. 47TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE 
CURRENTLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALACIOUS MISCHI
---
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT 
1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO 
2616 HOPE VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
TATE, ARIEL MARISSA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WELLINGTON, STEVE ALAN 
2406 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WILSON, BRIAN JOHN 
2909 WILLIAMSBURGS PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN 
51 EAST AVE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

