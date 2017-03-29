Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
2407 HICKERY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BAILEY, AMANDA NICOLE
1208 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BAKER, RUTH LEE
PO BOX 71931 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BEARDEN, VINCENT CARDRO
6601 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PARKING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
BEERS, CYNTHIA JOYCE
4740A NORTHCROSS ROAD HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
131 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE
3504 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLANKS, TORY JAMES
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, ROBERT MELVIN
8471 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURCHETT, JESSE LEE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT416 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURNETTE, TONY A
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUSH, NIDARIOUS
1611 MONTERAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN
1900 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN
612 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
CAVERSON, GEANA ELIZABETH
1013 WEST STEWART STREET OWOSSO, 48867
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
119 TIMBLE CIRCLE APT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
COMBS, CARRIE LYNN
808 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
COX, DARUS LEWANE
1911 S.WATKINS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COY, JEREMY ROBERT
3513 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CROSBY, DARRON A
563 UNION FORK ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER
5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DOVE, BRANDON WESLEY
8108 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON
1809 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
FUQUA, CRAIG KENNETH
425 CARDINAL ROAD RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GERVAIS, MICHEAL CRAIG
219 SERENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RAPE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
GOLDSMITH, JOSEPH FRANK
1219 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS
341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
1911 BAY HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER
3029 MERRYDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERRELL, EMILY CATHERINE
1511 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR/COMPLY
---
HORNE, BRADLEY PAUL
407 PARK AVENUE LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
1807 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
1001 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )
---
JONES, LESLIE TERRELL
358 TANGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
KISSNER, MORGAN GENNE
129 WOODIE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
LANG, MARGARET ELIZABETH
824 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LAWS, STEPHANIE GAIL
1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(JOY RIDING)
---
LOMINICK, REGINALD LAMAR
5241 LOMINICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
LOWERY, DESONDRIA R
1249 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUDWIG, OCTAVIOUS
1401 RICHARD DALTON, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MACIAS, CAMERON ALEXANDER
2650 71ST CIR APT 101 VERO BEACH, 32966
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
ASSAULT ON POLICE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, CASEY LYNN
1132 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MILLER, RICHARD BRYAN
4805 MCCALLIE AVENUE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL
2156 OLD HARRISON PIKE NW #2 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
NUCKOLLS, JOHN MILTON
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD APT 98 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
2320 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR
723 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROBINSON, KEVIN
2512 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
SANFORD, MALIK J
2305 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, KIMBERLY DIANE
175 MILLER COVE CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SPRINGS, MARNESHA LAVETTE
708 W. 47TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STEGALL, JAMES DEWAYNE
CURRENTLY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALACIOUS MISCHI
---
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT
1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO
2616 HOPE VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
TATE, ARIEL MARISSA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WELLINGTON, STEVE ALAN
2406 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WILSON, BRIAN JOHN
2909 WILLIAMSBURGS PLAZA CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WOMBLE, AMANDA LYNN
51 EAST AVE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
