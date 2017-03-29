Police Shoot And Kill Sheriff's Office Employee After Disorder At Brainerd Home; 2 Off-Duty City Officers Were At Scene Of Altercation Where Shot Was Fired

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Chattanooga Police responded to an altercation at a house in Brainerd early Wednesday morning and wound up shooting and killing an armed man, who is an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Police said two off-duty Chattanooga Police officers were at the scene of the disorder in the 300 block of Shawnee Trail.

A shot was fired before officers arrived at 1:26 a.m.

Police said Hamilton County 911 received a call for a disorder with a weapon involved.

Police said, "Upon arrival CPD officers encountered two off duty CPD officers that left the residence.

"Other CPD officers encountered an armed suspect outside the home. During that encounter CPD officers were forced to shoot the armed suspect.

"CPD officers began to administer medical aid to the suspect while waiting for an ambulance. Suspect was transported by Hamilton County EMS. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital."

It was then determined that the armed man who was killede suspect was a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office employee.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office have been notified.

TBI is the lead investigating agency.