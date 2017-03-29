Rep. Andy Holt Introduces Bill To Reform Legislative Reception Excess

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Representative Andy Holt announced on Tuesday that the State Government Subcommittee will hold a hearing on HB 1007, which he intends to amend to prohibit closed-door legislative receptions funded by taxpayer dollars.

Rep. Holt describes his legislation as a “first step” towards untangling the web of taxpayer-funded spending on lobbyists: “I can’t sit here in good conscience while others are raising taxes knowing that we’ve allowed over $1.6 million dollars of taxpayer funds to be wasted on legislative receptions for lawmakers. It’s time we start working on the spending problem.”



Under the legislation as amended, public organizations that lobby and are subject to the Open Meetings Act will no longer be permitted to host legislative receptions for lawmakers. The bill makes an exception for educational functions but only if they’re equally open and advertised to the public.



Rep. Holt said, “I believe a lot of these groups do fantastic work. But that doesn’t mean they should be permitted to spend taxpayer dollars on shrimp and Jack Daniels so that their lobbyists can hold closed-door parties with lawmakers. That’s not how good government should work.”



Recent reporting from WSMV-Nashville found that spending on legislative receptions is at an all-time high. Further research from Rep. Holt’s office revealed that since 2007, over $6 million were spent on receptions. Over 20% of that spending came from taxpayer-funded groups.



House Bill 1007 will be heard by the State Government sub-committee on Wednesday.

