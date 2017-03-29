 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 67.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality Of State's Lethal Injection Protocol

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the written protocol by which the Tennessee Department of Correction carries out an execution by lethal injection.

The plaintiffs in this matter, each of whom have been convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death, brought a declaratory judgment action in the trial court challenging the constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol under both the United States and Tennessee Constitutions. This protocol was adopted on Sept. 27, 2013, and provided that inmates who had been sentenced to death were to be executed by injection of a lethal dose of the drug, pentobarbital. The trial court conducted a lengthy evidentiary hearing and eventually denied the plaintiffs relief. 

The plaintiffs appealed the trial court’s decision, and the Tennessee Supreme Court assumed jurisdiction over the matter upon the defendants’ filing of a motion to accept jurisdiction. The plaintiffs argued before the Tennessee Supreme Court that the lethal injection protocol is unconstitutional because it creates a substantial risk of serious harm and lingering death and that the trial court erred in dismissing their claim because the protocol requires the State to violate federal drug laws.

In the unanimous opinion authored by Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins, the Court determined that the plaintiffs failed to establish that the lethal injection protocol, on its face, violates constitutional prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment. In so holding, the Court upheld the constitutionality of the protocol under both the United States and Tennessee Constitutions. Additionally, the Court affirmed the trial court’s dismissal of the plaintiffs’ claim that the protocol requires the State to violate federal drug laws because the plaintiffs had no cause of action under the Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. §§ 801-904 (2012). The Court noted that “[c]learly, the federal government does not consider those of its own executions that are conducted by lethal injection to violate a regulatory scheme for the prescription and use of controlled substances” and declined to construe the Controlled Substances Act in a manner that was inconsistent with the federal government’s interpretation.

To read the Court’s opinion in Stephen Michael West, et al. v. Derrick D. Schofield, et al., authored by Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins, go to the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.


March 29, 2017

County Schools Dipping Into Fund Balance By $5.3 Million To Fix Several Leaking School Roofs, Upgrade Phone, Intercom Systems, Put HVAC Controls At Wolftever Elementary

March 29, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/29/17

March 29, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/29/17

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. "Slack" was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the "Pink Palace" but lest

Roy Exum: OK, Sis, Off You Go

I've got to do something to adjust my sense of humor but fear there is not a big enough wrench. Rasmea Yousef Odeh, who is a naturalized American citizen from Jordan, was one of the principal figures in January's Women's March on Washington and had an equal starring role in the most recent "Day Without Women" protests in America. I'm all for equal rights for women yet I was appalled

Sports

Red Bank Stays Unbeaten With Romp Over Hixson

Mandi Munn has been around a lot of Red Bank softball in her life, both as a player and now as the head coach for the Lionettes, but she probably hasn't been involved with many games like the one her team played at home Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Hixson Lady Wildcats in a District 6-AA contest, the Lionettes more than batted around in three of their four at-bats and they took

Bradley Holds Off Ooltewah 3-2 In District 5-3A Play

Before this season Bradley Central's Colton Cross had not pitched since the eighth grade. Now, the senior right-hander has found his niche as a reliever with the Bears' baseball team. That's in addition to being the Bears' starting second baseman. Cross entered Tuesday's District 5-3A game against Ooltewah in the seventh with Bradley nursing a shaky one-run lead.


