 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 67.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Boyd Says $4.1 Million In County Budget Cuts Would Yield $43.1 Million For School Projects; Proposes That CSLA Move To Dalewood

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd on Wednesday recommended $4.1 million in county budget cuts, which he said would provide bond funds for $43,150,000 in county school projects.

He recommended that $250,000 of the money from the cuts go to relocating Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) to Dalewood Middle School. He said Dalewood students could move to a portion of Brainerd High School.

Commissioner Boyd, at a meeting he called prior to the regular commission meeting, included $2 million in cuts to the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. He said it would still have over $5 million from the hotel/motel tax.

Other Boyd cuts include:

$900,000 in discretionary spending by the commissioners

cut the commissioner travel allowance by $35,000

the $295,000 Read 20 program

$100,000 from the Chamber of Commerce

$100,000 from the Enterprise Center

$50,000 from the Urban League

$120,000 from the Humane Educational Society

$100,000 from the Planning Commission 

$400,000 from the Enterprise Nature Park

He said the Enterprise Center is an entity started by the city, and he said there are no current projects for the Urban League to monitor relating to minority participation.

Commissioner Boyd said the budget at the Enterprise Nature Park has shot up in recent years. He said it is a much more simplified operation than Chester Frost Park with no overnight camping.

He proposed that the bond funds created by the cuts be used for:

New $28 million elementary school

$10 million for a new Sports Complex at Howard High School 

$3 million for a new Lookout Valley Middle/High gym with the remaining $3 million needed to come from county fund balance

$475,000 each for tracks at East Hamilton, Tyner, Soddy Daisy and Hixson High

Commissioner Boyd said putting Dalewood into Brainerd High would bring that school up to 80 percent capacity. He said the move by CSLA to Dalewood would allow the enrollment at the magnet school to increase by 200 and take it out of a deteriorating, aging building.

He said his "action plan" was "a call to action for the County Commission and School Board to work together to address the many serious facility needs of our school system."

After his presentation, Commissioner Boyd said there were only a few minutes left for discussion.

That caused Commissioner Greg Martin, who was given "a minute" for comment, to say the session was more "a press conference" than a meeting. He said it was up to the School Board, not the commission, on such matters as what to do about CSLA.

Chairman Chester Bankston finally gaveled the meeting to a close.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is "wide open to listening to these suggestions." But he said he and his staff already cut tens of millions out of the budget each year from requests.

He said, "We have a lot of hard choices to make, and it's not all about education, though that is my top priority."

The county mayor said there is a pressing need on what to do about the unfit county jail, and he said many departments have significant budget needs. 


March 29, 2017

County Schools Dipping Into Fund Balance By $5.3 Million To Fix Several Leaking School Roofs, Upgrade Phone, Intercom Systems, Put HVAC Controls At Wolftever Elementary

March 29, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/29/17

March 29, 2017

Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality Of State's Lethal Injection Protocol


County School officials said they plan to dip into the fund balance to fix leaking roofs at several schools and to spend $120,000 for HVAC controls at Wolftever Elementary School. The roofs ... (click for more)

(click for more)

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the written protocol by which the Tennessee Department of Correction carries out an execution by lethal injection. The plaintiffs in this ... (click for more)


Breaking News

County Schools Dipping Into Fund Balance By $5.3 Million To Fix Several Leaking School Roofs, Upgrade Phone, Intercom Systems, Put HVAC Controls At Wolftever Elementary

County School officials said they plan to dip into the fund balance to fix leaking roofs at several schools and to spend $120,000 for HVAC controls at Wolftever Elementary School. The roofs will cost $1.6 million at Hunter Middle, $125,000 at Lookout Valley Middle/High, $900,000 at Soddy Middle, $400,000 at Tyner and $720,000 at Wallace A. Smith School. Officials said, "In ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/29/17

(click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: OK, Sis, Off You Go

I’ve got to do something to adjust my sense of humor but fear there is not a big enough wrench. Rasmea Yousef Odeh, who is a naturalized American citizen from Jordan, was one of the principal figures in January’s Women’s March on Washington and had an equal starring role in the most recent “Day Without Women” protests in America. I’m all for equal rights for women yet I was appalled ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank Stays Unbeaten With Romp Over Hixson

Mandi Munn has been around a lot of Red Bank softball in her life, both as a player and now as the head coach for the Lionettes, but she probably hasn’t been involved with many games like the one her team played at home Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Hixson Lady Wildcats in a District 6-AA contest, the Lionettes more than batted around in three of their four at-bats and they took ... (click for more)

Bradley Holds Off Ooltewah 3-2 In District 5-3A Play

Before this season Bradley Central’s Colton Cross had not pitched since the eighth grade. Now, the senior right-hander has found his niche as a reliever with the Bears’ baseball team. That's in addition to being the Bears' starting second baseman. Cross entered Tuesday’s District 5-3A game against Ooltewah in the seventh with Bradley nursing a shaky one-run lead. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors