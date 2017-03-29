Elderly Man Escapes House Fire; Home A Complete Loss

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

An elderly man escaped from his burning home Wednesday afternoon without injury.

At 2 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire at 1929 Bice Road.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved house fire. The Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and apparatus.

The Red Bank Fire Department responded to th e scene and Sequoyah VFD staged at Dallas Bay fire halls for additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Damages are a total loss and estimated to be $65,000.