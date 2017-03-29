 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 75.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Fire Damages Townhomes On Mountain Creek Road

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner
Quick work by Chattanooga firefighters saved most of an apartment building early Wednesday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm shortly after noon today and responded to Radius Mountain Creek Apartments at 936 Mountain Creek Road with six fire companies. Captain Mose Duckett with Quint 17 said light smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.
The smoke was coming from two units on one end of the the two-story building that contained six townhomes. As a precaution, Captain Duckett called for a second alarm response to bring in six additional fire companies.

The firefighters took in hand-held hoselines and worked to put the fire out. However, the fire had penetrated into the attic, causing concern that the flames might spread across the entire roof of the building. To keep that from happening, Captain Duckett said the firefighters cut a long ventilation hole on the roof known as a "trench cut." The trench cut acts as a fire break on the roof and allows firefighters access to where the fire is in the attic. The result was the fire being stopped at the two units already damaged by the fire.
 
No injuries were reported. The other four townhomes appeared to be undamaged. The loss was estimated at around $120,000.

One townhome was rented, but the residents were not home at the time of the fire. The other townhome was vacant, but plumbers were reportedly inside making repairs when the fire started. The lead fire investigator says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, though what exactly sparked the blaze remains undetermined.
- Photo2 by Bruce Garner

March 29, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign

House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign. She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial manner, to follow the constitutions and laws of the state of Tennessee and the United States, and to maintain the highest ethical standards. "The troubling accusations surrounding ... (click for more)

Legislation Stiffens Penalties Against Felons With Firearms

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) to enact tougher sentences for violent felons in possession of firearms.  The legislation continues Norris’ series of anti-crime laws dubbed “Crooks with Guns” passed over the last decade to curb gun-related violence and focus resources on keeping violent criminals ... (click for more)

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: OK, Sis, Off You Go

I’ve got to do something to adjust my sense of humor but fear there is not a big enough wrench. Rasmea Yousef Odeh, who is a naturalized American citizen from Jordan, was one of the principal figures in January’s Women’s March on Washington and had an equal starring role in the most recent “Day Without Women” protests in America. I’m all for equal rights for women yet I was appalled ... (click for more)

It's Official: UTC's Matt McCall Hired by UMass

. "Matt McCall is a rising star in college basketball coaching who has been a key piece of three successful programs in his career." UMass Athleitcs Director Ryan Bamford     Matt McCall, the UTC men's basketball coach the past two years, has been hired today as the new UMass head men's basketballl coach.   University of Massachusetts Director ... (click for more)

Bradley Holds Off Ooltewah 3-2 In District 5-3A Play

Before this season Bradley Central’s Colton Cross had not pitched since the eighth grade. Now, the senior right-hander has found his niche as a reliever with the Bears’ baseball team. That's in addition to being the Bears' starting second baseman. Cross entered Tuesday’s District 5-3A game against Ooltewah in the seventh with Bradley nursing a shaky one-run lead. ... (click for more)


