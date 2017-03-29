Brainerd Duplex Damaged By Fire On Wednesday

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

While many firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire on Mountain Creek Road early Wednesday afternoon, other firefighters were dispatched to a duplex fire in Brainerd. The duplex was located at 4636 Kemp Drive in Brainerd. Captain Keith Liles with Squad 13 said the firefighters got the fire out quickly, but there was substantial damage, with the loss estimated at $50,000.





Captain Liles said the duplex appears to have been abandoned. No one was there and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.