House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign.

She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial manner, to follow the constitutions and laws of the state of Tennessee and the United States, and to maintain the highest ethical standards.

"The troubling accusations surrounding Casey Moreland are clearly contrary to these expectations. Without question, Mr. Moreland should resign. If he does not, we urge the Board of Judicial Conduct to act in an expeditious manner. The General Assembly will take appropriate action thereafter.” -

Moreland was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of obstruction of criminal investigations, tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant and retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.