 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 75.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign.

She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial manner, to follow the constitutions and laws of the state of Tennessee and the United States, and to maintain the highest ethical standards.

"The troubling accusations surrounding Casey Moreland are clearly contrary to these expectations.

Without question, Mr. Moreland should resign. If he does not, we urge the Board of Judicial Conduct to act in an expeditious manner. The General Assembly will take appropriate action thereafter.” -

Moreland was arrested Tuesday morning on  charges of obstruction of criminal investigations, tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant and retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.


March 29, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign

March 29, 2017

Legislation Stiffens Penalties Against Felons With Firearms

March 29, 2017

Brainerd Duplex Damaged By Fire On Wednesday


House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign. She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial ... (click for more)

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) to enact tougher sentences for violent felons in possession of firearms.  ... (click for more)

While many firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire on Mountain Creek Road early Wednesday afternoon, other firefighters were dispatched to a duplex fire in Brainerd. The duplex was located ... (click for more)


Breaking News

House Speaker Beth Harwell Calls On Judge With Federal Charges To Resign

House Speaker Beth Harwell said a Nashville judge who was arrested on federal charges should resign. She said, “Tennesseans expect and deserve their judiciary to act in a fair and impartial manner, to follow the constitutions and laws of the state of Tennessee and the United States, and to maintain the highest ethical standards. "The troubling accusations surrounding ... (click for more)

Legislation Stiffens Penalties Against Felons With Firearms

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) to enact tougher sentences for violent felons in possession of firearms.  The legislation continues Norris’ series of anti-crime laws dubbed “Crooks with Guns” passed over the last decade to curb gun-related violence and focus resources on keeping violent criminals ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: OK, Sis, Off You Go

I’ve got to do something to adjust my sense of humor but fear there is not a big enough wrench. Rasmea Yousef Odeh, who is a naturalized American citizen from Jordan, was one of the principal figures in January’s Women’s March on Washington and had an equal starring role in the most recent “Day Without Women” protests in America. I’m all for equal rights for women yet I was appalled ... (click for more)

Sports

It's Official: UTC's Matt McCall Hired by UMass

. "Matt McCall is a rising star in college basketball coaching who has been a key piece of three successful programs in his career." UMass Athleitcs Director Ryan Bamford     Matt McCall, the UTC men's basketball coach the past two years, has been hired today as the new UMass head men's basketballl coach.   University of Massachusetts Director ... (click for more)

Bradley Holds Off Ooltewah 3-2 In District 5-3A Play

Before this season Bradley Central’s Colton Cross had not pitched since the eighth grade. Now, the senior right-hander has found his niche as a reliever with the Bears’ baseball team. That's in addition to being the Bears' starting second baseman. Cross entered Tuesday’s District 5-3A game against Ooltewah in the seventh with Bradley nursing a shaky one-run lead. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors