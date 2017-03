Friday, March 3, 2017

The biggest early voting day for the city of Chattanooga election was by far on the last day.

As early voting ended on Thursday, there were 1,188 who showed up to vote at the three sites.

The final early voting total rose to 7,6,78.

Election day will be Tuesday for selecting a Chattanooga mayor and City Council members.

There were 543 voting at the election office on Thursday. That is added to 416 at the Brainerd site and 210 at Northgate.

The low day for early voting was 239 on Feb. 18.