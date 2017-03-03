Stulce, Skillern Say Works Needs To Start On Fire Hall For South Soddy Daisy; Punk Heard Honored

Friday, March 3, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Chairman of the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation Arnold Stulce presented a grant of $23,153 to the city of Soddy Daisy at the commission meeting Thursday night. The gift comes to the city with conditions that must be agreed upon. The money is intended for partially funding the replacement of Fire Hall #3 and for no other purpose. Until it is spent, the city must keep the money segregated and in an interest-bearing account and periodically report to the foundation on its status.

The Foundation has concerns, Mr. Stulce told the commissioners. The south end of the city is where most businesses are located and it has the least amount of fire protection. He said that funding and building a new fire hall is viewed as a desperate need.

Former Hamilton County Commissioner Fred Skillern spoke, echoing Mr. Stulce’s worry about fire protection. He said that several years ago, he gave the city $50,000 for building a new fire hall and it has yet to be started. He said that money has been “eaten up” by the increase in costs of construction. He told the commission that they were being penny wise and pound foolish for putting off the start of construction. Commissioner Gene Shipley replied that the money Mr. Skillern gave had been used for architects, engineering and design of the building. Mr. Skillern said it would have been better used for brick and mortar.

City Manager Janice Cagle said the city has $250,000 set aside for a new fire hall, but the original estimate to build it was $2 million. Since then, the size has been reduced, she said, and the cost came down to $1.5 million at the last estimate. In addition to the construction costs, she said that now the city cannot pay to man another fire hall. Until several years ago, all firefighters were volunteers. There now are just nine paid firefighters along with the rest who are part time or volunteers.

A couple of city residents told the commission of their concern about the need for additional police officers. Business owner Shane Harmon said that he had come to the meeting to vent. His business on Dayton Pike had been robbed recently with expensive construction equipment being taken. Despite having confidence in decisions made by the commissioners and police, he said he believes the city needs more police officers to help with the burglaries that have been increasing, rather than individuals protecting their own properties.

Another citizen spoke in support of the city’s first responders by requesting permission to use Poe’s Tavern to hold a police officer and fire department appreciation day. It is long overdue, he said, adding that many people think it would be a great idea to let the first responders know how much they mean to the citizens of Soddy Daisy. He said that he, too, would like to see another police officer hired, so the department would not be stretched thin. Mayor Robert Cothran said a date will be determined. He also said that the commission backs up the police with everything that they do. “We like to take care of our police officers,” he said.

Fines of no more than $50 can be issued by the Soddy Daisy codes enforcement officer. In the continuing effort to clean up the city, a new position has been created for an administrative hearing officer. That person will have the authority to issue more substantial fines (up to $500 for violations) and will be able to sue if the fine is not paid, or take the violator to Chancery Court. That position was approved at the commission meeting on Feb. 16. It passed unanimously, on second reading, Thursday night.

Also approved on second and final reading, was rezoning multiple properties in the oldest part of the city to eliminate spot zoning. Several properties on Wall and Clayton streets were overlooked when zoning was originally done. Thursday, these properties were rezoned from C-3 general business to R-2A rural residential.

A new drug dog will replace one that was retired recently. The commission gave approval to provide $2,000 for training the Belgian Malinois.

Approval was also given for the mayor to sign an agreement with Hamilton County to renew the stormwater permit for the Hamilton County Water Quality Program. This agreement, saying that the city will comply with stormwater requirements, must be renewed every five years.

Commissioner Shipley will be one of seven people inducted into the Soddy Daisy High School Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place March 31 at 8:30 a.m. at the school.

The commission room was crowded with friends and family of Bill Jack “Punk” Heard, a life long resident of Soddy Daisy. On behalf of the commissioners, Mayor Cothran presented a proclamation to Mr. Heard naming March 2 as Punk Heard Day. This was done in recognition of the contributions he has made to the city during his life. He has been active in the community, volunteering to clean the lake and the cemetery and donating his time to many other endeavors. He also has attended nearly every city commission meeting since the founding of Soddy Daisy in 1969, said the mayor.